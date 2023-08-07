Last shelter closed Saturday

After nearly three months of living in American Red Cross disaster shelters, the remaining residents displaced by Typhoon Mawar have transitioned out of the Astumbo Gym, prompting the last shelter to close its doors.

“The Red Cross was honored to be a part of this important operation to help the community recover from Typhoon Mawar,” Laforice Nealy, Red Cross job director for Typhoon Mawar response, said in a news release.

On Saturday, the Joint Information Center announced that the Astumbo Gym, which served as the last tier 3 shelter, was shut down because it was no longer needed.

“It was a long period where families were able to utilize the shelter in order to stay safe,” Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said in the release. “Now that everyone has moved to a home or a temporary location until they can get their home back in order, we are thankful for this transition so that they’re able to be with their families in a home rather than a shelter.”

After the storm, hundreds of residents were homeless. Individuals and families who resided in the shelters run by the American Red Cross were helped on a case-by-case basis to determine their needs for either short-term or long-term solutions to the damage their primary residences sustained from the Category 4 typhoon.

Based on an assessment of damage, solutions included minimal repairs to homes, under the RISE UP temporary roof program or temporary modular sheltering solutions, JIC said in the release. Assistance was requested by the government of Guam through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Mayors' Council of Guam, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority and the Guam Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention.

Over the course of nearly three months, the American Red Cross ran tier 3 shelters at the Guam Pak Warehouse in Tamuning, iLearn Academy Charter School in Dededo and the Astumbo Gym.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed thanks to those involved in providing people with a roof over their heads in a time of need.

“We are deeply grateful to the American Red Cross and their team of volunteers for working with our local government and community partners to operate three emergency shelters and provide a safe haven for our families left displaced by Typhoon Mawar,” the governor said in the release.