Latest attempt to clip the governor's emergency power falls short of votes

Some of Guam senators' latest attempts to override the veto on Bill 11-36 once again fell short by a couple of votes.

Bill 11 would remove the governor's ability to extend an emergency declaration and instead grant that authority to the Legislature. However, there is nothing in Bill 11 that would prevent the governor from making a new declaration.

With past override attempts having failed, The Guam Daily Post asked the bill's main sponsor, Sen. Chris Duenas, on Tuesday if he believed he had enough votes this time to proceed.

The senator said he wasn't sure but would still seek an override out of principle and noted that there has been a lot of public support for the measure.

Bill 11 passed narrowly in February before it was vetoed by the governor, who was concerned that it would slow emergency response. An override was attempted at the end of May, but that failed by three votes. Another attempt in August failed by two votes.

Wednesday's override attempt resulted in eight favorable votes, short of the ten needed to pass.

Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Duenas, James Moylan, Telena Nelson, Telo Taitague and Speaker Therese Terlaje voted in favor of the override.

Sens. Clynton Ridgell, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton and Mary Torres voted against limiting the governor's emergency authority.

Sen. Sabina Perez passed from making a decision three times and her action counted as a vote against the override.

In a statement, Duenas noted that Guam's public health emergency has now lasted two years, leading to lingering questions.

"Bill 11 would not have ended this public health emergency overnight and it does not limit any administration’s ability to protect our people, however, what it would have accomplished is that Bill 11 would have promoted transparency and accountability into the process. This aspect is certainly missing in our government today," Duenas said.