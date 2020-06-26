Latest COVID cases could postpone reopening to tourists; islandwide cleanup on hold

The planned reopening of the island to tourists on July 1 may be postponed, according to the governor's office.

The decision comes after 15 more people tested positive for COVID-19 during test results on Thursday, to include a Department of Corrections employee.

On Friday morning, Adelup also announced that the Islandwide Beautification Cleanup planned for this Saturday as part of Guam’s effort to prepare to reopen the island to tourists has been postponed.

“We are going to go ahead and postpone that event based on these additional cases that we received last night for positive COVID,” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. “We are going to come back and take a look at that. We really need to take some time to contain the spread.”

More than 700 individuals had signed up to participate in the cleanup.

Tenorio still encourages residents to clean up around their homes or any trash they come across while out in public.

“Most importantly, you need to take care of yourself and contain the risk of spread. Wash those hands, wear that mask and really protect your families,” he said. “Love yourself, love your family, contain the spread and I will be happy to join all of you when we are able to get a better situation and it’s safer out there.”

He said community testing will continue next week Tuesday in Mangilao and more testing sites will be announced.

To date, Guam’s COVID count is at 246.

The cleanup event was planned and hosted by The Guam Visitors Bureau and the Islandwide Beautification Taskforce.