Many Guamanians heard rattling and felt shaking at 5:50 p.m. today.

The USGS stated the earthquake registered at a Magnitude of 5.0 and occurred 9 miles northeast of Yigo. The source of the quake occurred at a depth of 63 miles under the sea.

Island residents from Yigo on the northern side of the island to central Guam reported feeling the earth shake, at first mildly, followed by a stronger shake that showed a slight sway of concrete houses and rattling of items on shelves, tables and desks.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Several other earthquakes occurred today at a magnitude of 5 or higher:

•Philippines, Magnitude 5.3

•New Zealand, Magnitude 5.2

•Alaska, Magnitude, 5.1

•Papua New Guinea, 5.2

•Mindanao, Philippines, 5.2

•Mindanao, Philippines, 5.6