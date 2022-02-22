Latest Guam earthquake recorded at 5.0

Many Guamanians heard rattling and felt shaking at 5:50 p.m. on Monday.

The United States Geological Survey stated the earthquake registered at a Magnitude of 5.0 and occurred 9 miles northeast of Yigo. The source of the quake occurred at a depth of 63 miles under the sea.

Island residents from Yigo on the northern side of the island to central Guam reported feeling the earth shake, at first mildly, followed by a stronger shake that showed a slight sway of concrete houses and rattling of items on shelves, tables and desks.

Last week, on Valentine's Day, Guam was struck by three quakes that measured lower on the Richter Scale. The quakes struck at around 7:30 a.m., 8 a.m. and noon with respective strengths of 4.8, 4.7 and 4.6. These quakes were centered south of Malesso.

On Monday, as it was with last week's quakes, there were no reports made to Guam 911 dispatch of damages or injuries. Additionally, there was no tsunami threat to the Marianas, according to the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense.

Several other earthquakes occurred today at a magnitude of 5 or higher:

• Philippines, Magnitude 5.3

• New Zealand, Magnitude 5.2

• Alaska, Magnitude, 5.1

• Papua New Guinea, 5.2

• Mindanao, Philippines, 5.2

• Mindanao, Philippines, 5.6

Officials remind residents to “Drop, Cover and Hold On” when an earthquake strikes. For more information on earthquake safety, visit ready.gov/earthquakes and ghs.guam.gov/programs/natural-disasters/earthquakes.

(Daily Post Staff)