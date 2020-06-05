Latest order offers guidance on quarantine, education and occupancy limits

Currently, local residents returning from off island have the option to quarantine at home. That could change, however.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is working on guidance regarding inbound passengers, according to Krystal Paco San Agustin, governor’s spokeswoman.

Adelup released a new executive order, 2020-20, that covers inbound passengers, as well as a pilot program for schools and occupancy capacities at various facilities.

That guidance will likely take into consideration a couple of the new COVID-19 cases on island, which include people who recently arrived in Guam, something the executive order makes note of:

“Whereas after reviewing data provided by DPHSS, the Guam State Surgeon Cell, and my Physicians Advisory Group, it is apparent that a significant threat to our continued downward trend in positivity rates is an influx of travelers from regions where cases continue to increase in number; and … it is imperative that safeguards be implemented with regard to inbound travelers to protect against a surge in COVID-19 positive cases,” the order states.

The governor then orders: “All persons entering Guam shall be subject to quarantine pursuant to this Section and Sections 19604 and 19605 of Article 6, Chapter 19, Title 10, Guam Code Annotated. Such quarantine will be administered in accordance with applicable Public Health Guidance, which may include a requirement that individuals arriving from designated ‘hotspots’ be quarantined at a government qualified facility,” the executive order reads.

Schools

The governor’s new executive order allowing for the opening of small schools as a type of pilot program for the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“In an effort to ensure the safe and orderly reopening of schools, it would behoove our community to utilize smaller pilot educational operations to develop best practices for the upcoming school year, which is currently set to commence in August,” the executive order stated.

The governor notes that “most public and private schools on Guam serving prekindergarten through 12th grade students remain closed for educational purposes through the end of the public health emergency.”

She adds though, that “On a limited basis, the DPHSS may permit the opening of smaller schools for the purpose of testing a pilot program designed to inform the development of procedures and guidelines for the opening of additional schools …”

“DPHSS shall adopt guidelines for the purpose of running this pilot program, which should include input from the Guam State Surgeon Cell of the Guam National Guard and the Governor's Physicians Advisory Group,” the governor states in the order.

Occupancy limits

The executive order also reiterates the occupancy limits for “any place of business, place of worship, or public accommodation”.

It states these facilities “may resume operations provided it does so at no more than fifty percent (50%) capacity or up to ten (10) people, whichever is greater.”

“In no instance may a business, place of worship or public accommodation operate at an occupancy that is greater than its regular occupancy,” the governor states.