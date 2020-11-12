The U.S. has imposed sanctions on four more officials accused of undermining Hong Kong's autonomy, showing the Trump administration is ready to keep hitting out at China even after Joe Biden won last week's presidential election.

The announcement Monday sanctioned three officials in Hong Kong who are key to implementing a national security law imposed earlier this year that has been used to help snuff out pro-democracy protests: Li Jiangzhou, deputy director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security, which was established under the new legislation; Edwina Lau, head of the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police Force; and Steve Li Kwai-Wah, the senior superintendent.

The administration also designated Deng Zhonghua, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Beijing – one of China's key agencies overseeing the financial hub. All of them are barred from traveling to the U.S. and will have any American assets blocked.

"These actions underscore U.S. resolve to hold accountable key figures that are actively eviscerating the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and undermining Hong Kong's autonomy," the State Department said in a statement.

China's Foreign Ministry denounced the sanctions on Tuesday. It has previously responded with retaliatory measures against U.S. senators and human rights activists, although has so far avoided senior White House officials.

"We urge the U.S. to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs, immediately withdraw so-called sanctions, and not go further down the wrong path" spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a briefing in Beijing.

The new names add to a list of 10 officials -- including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Xia Baolong, the head of China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office – who were already sanctioned this year. The Trump administration faces a mid-December deadline to name and sanction any banks that have business dealings with officials on the list, a move that could roil U.S.-China relations even further before Biden takes office in January.