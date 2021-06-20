Dr. Cheng Huang, an oncologist and internist with a background in primary care, said various challenges of running a small clinic were exacerbated by the pandemic.

“It makes me sad because I have the sweetest patients in the world,” she said, noting that she's at the point where the situation has become too difficult. "I have to go back stateside.”

Huang and her staff have already started informing patients about the closure. They’re asking anyone who has been seen there and wants to get their records to call the clinic. It closes July 22.

Huang opened the cancer clinic in 2011 to establish more options for patients seeking oncology care locally. She said she provided cancer care options that weren’t available elsewhere on Guam. However, she noted a preference for going off island for medical procedures - even though they were available at her clinic or elsewhere. She said she can’t fault people for wondering if services are better off island - particularly when certain tests and operations related to oncology are still not available locally.

Huang had been practicing on Guam with another oncologist for about a year before opening her own clinic. At that point she was the only oncologist with privileges at Guam Memorial Hospital, Post files state.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with some amazing people … I love Guam and I consider Guam my home,” she said, noting that while here she's adopted an amazing baby boy. “But I think it’s time.”

She’s agreed to assist at the Department of Public Health and Social Services for a few months as she completes the closure of the clinic and settles other personal business, which includes trying to find a way to fly her German shepherd as well as her adopted five boonie cats and one boonie dog with her stateside.

Nursing shortage and taxes

Huang said one hurdle she faced was hiring and retaining nurses, which has been a challenge for years.

She added that in the past year, the challenge was greater “because all the nurses were needed for pandemic response.”

Huang said being a small clinic, she also felt the sting of the gross receipts tax.

“Small clinics like mine ... we don’t need to send out for large orders of supplies, we purchase locally at local pharmacies,” she said. The doctor said she liked helping other local businesses but the tax made the supplies that much more expensive for her small operation.

“We tried to change it,” she said, noting that there were conversations with local officials but none of those discussions bore fruit.

On top of that, recently the cost of some medical supplies has increased. She said, as an example, that the cost of gloves is now $50 a box - they used to be about $10.

What made that situation harder was that Medicare and Medicaid pays less than 100% of the cost for patient care.

“The margins are so thin because the Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement is under water,” she said. “At the federal law level, they’re not really helping small clinics.”

Final word

“I have the sweetest patients in the world,” Huang reiterated. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me a chance. I’m thankful for the opportunity to help my patients."

She noted that one thing she constantly told her patients was to take care of their diet and make sure they exercise.

The doctor said a lesson learned from the pandemic was that comorbidities like diabetes and high blood pressure, which can be eased by proper diet and exercise, were large factors in people who got seriously ill because of SARS-CoV-2.

“Lifestyle changes are hard,” she said, noting that she got pushback from some patients. She hopes, however, that the island she has come to know and love will adopt the healthier lifestyle to help prevent serious illness.