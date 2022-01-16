Latter-day Saints donate to support education in Chuuk

With a pandemic-stressed economy in Chuuk, many parents are struggling to purchase much needed educational materials for students.

Chuuk High School Principal Jason Reiong contacted Elder William HK Davis, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Welfare and Self-reliance Department, seeking assistance to get the necessary tools and equipment to help the students be successful, according to a press release from Elder Joseph Green, a senior communications, welfare, and self-reliance missionary.

At the onset of the global pandemic in 2020, the government of Federated States of Micronesia closed the borders of the nation of islands. While it helped to protect its citizens, the closure, along with the impact COVID-19 was having on the rest of the world, hit the island’s economy hard.

“With the pandemic, the school is in greater need than in past years as many parents have lost jobs and the community is economically stressed,” according to the press release.

Chuuk High School has 825 students, Green stated. Located in the capital village on the island of Weno, CHS prides itself on its top academic students who excel in a variety of areas.

“Computers, sewing machines, gardening tools, and sports equipment are important for these students as they are used in learning self-reliance. They gain needed skills in different vocations and trades such as business, sewing, and gardening. These supplies will also help the youth to excel in academics and sports,” according to the press release.

“The Church is well known in the islands for assisting when there is great need. After a large order was placed, the supplies were then delivered to the Guam service center.”

Green noted that the items can’t be delivered in person, but will be sent to the school through DHL.

“Through these projects, we truly see the Church in action, lifting those in need to create self-reliance and success,” the press release noted.