Laughing Samoan, reggae music to brighten up Ypao Beach

Looking for some comic relief? Head down to Ypao Beach tonight for a night of comedy and music at "Laugh Wid Us: ‘A Night in the Park Comedy Series.’"

Headlining the event is comedian Tofiga from the “Laughing Samoans,” who last played Guam a decade ago.

“We are looking forward to putting on a good show and bringing some laughs and some great music and hopefully getting to hang out with some of the locals,” he said.

Tofiga described his comedy as “clean humor” based on growing up as a Samoan in New Zealand.

“All my material is family oriented. Because my mom is still alive. I play a lot of character from my family. From the auntie who thinks she is God's gift to men, and she has facial hair and stuff. It’s no filter straight up,” said the comedian who has toured professionally since 2003 and started his act as a kid in church.

Musician Jamey Ferguson of the popular reggae group Katchafire will perform following the stand-up comedy.

“(I’m) Looking forward to playing some reggae for you," he said, saying among the songs he'll perform are "some of the songs I have written for Katchafire over the years, and we will bring some Bob Marley and have a good party."

Ferguson is no stranger to Guam, having performed with his group on Guam several times in the past. He's glad, he said, to be back on island.

“Whenever I come here there is nothing but love,” Ferguson said.

They'll be joined on stage by local talents, including comedian Peter Santos, who promises some eyebrows are going up tonight.

“We are going to bridge the gap (on Saturday). We are going to have some laughs. I’m going to rip on Umatac so get ready for some good times,” said local comedian Santos.

Additionally, local comedian Bran San, who has branded himself a "laughing Umatican" will be tonight's emcee.

Local musical groups Strangers W/ Candy, and 4 for 4 are also on the lineup.

“We are proud to spread the Hafa Adai spirit to all of our visiting artists as this is the first even of its kind," said Ben Schiff, Owner of AltrXego Entertainment. "We are combining comedy and reggae for the first all-ages outdoor comedy show on Guam."