Law addressing medical negligence open for public input

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who chairs the legislative committee on health, has announced an information hearing on June 23 for Bill 112-36, the proposed replacement to Guam's Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act, before public hearings set to take place on July 7 and 12.

"(Bill 112) is intended for those harmed by medical negligence who cannot afford mandatory arbitration while ensuring confidential screening and protection of doctors against frivolous claims," the speaker's office stated. "The bill would enact a case screening system in place of costly mandatory arbitration. Costs of arbitration on top of cost of potential trial have deterred the filing of claims by those who cannot afford the upfront costs."

Also known as the Pre-Trial Screening Act, Bill 112 would require medical malpractice claims either at the Superior Court of Guam or the District Court of Guam to go through a pretrial screening procedure.

The case will initially be kept confidential and referred to a magistrate judge, who will determine the validity of the claim and set a settlement value, before the case may go to court.

The bill would also repeal the current arbitration law, which mandates the out-of-court process before any action in the courts can take place.

The information hearing will feature an introduction to Bill 112 and comparisons with current law provided by the bill's sponsors, members of the Guam Bar Association and representatives from the malpractice insurance industry.

While these hearings intend to promote additional discussion about the measure, numerous doctors, health care providers and members of the public have written to the speaker regarding Bill 112.

There is significant opposition among health care providers, who are concerned that the bill and subsequent repeal of the arbitration law would increase malpractice insurance costs, lead to more frivolous suits and ultimately reduce the number of doctors and medical specialists willing to practice on the island.

At the same time, proponents such as David Lubofsky and Anelyn Lagrimas view the repeal of the mandatory arbitration law as necessary. More than 3,000 have signed a petition to repeal the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act on Change.org.