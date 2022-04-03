Fifth-grade student Francisco Campos had fun getting to meet local law enforcement at P.C. Lujan Elementary School’s mini career day on Friday.

“The K-9 demonstrations where they bring out the dogs - it was fun to see the dogs in action, doing their job,” said Campos who shares a fondness for man’s best friend.

Campos has a pup named Chongus and, after seeing Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency demonstrate what their dogs can do, he hopes to teach Chongus a few tricks, he said.

The Guam Police Department, Guam Customs and Quarantine, and the Guam Fire Department were all present at the event.

Campos found something he learned from GFD firefighters rather interesting.

“It also interested me how they use the fire hydrant. I thought they used the fire hydrant by uncorking it and spraying it, but they actually use it as a portable water station. That was pretty interesting,” Campos said.

His time with local law enforcement has made him want to learn more, and has also sparked his interest in a future career.

“I was talking with my friend and I was like I think when I am older I want to be some type of K-9 officer,” Campos said.

Campos and fellow P.C. Lujan students were able to meet, learn from and question law enforcement officers about the job they do and the tools they use to get the job done.

Beth Perez, P.C. Lujan acting principal, said it was an opportunity for students to learn how the community is kept safe.

“This event really is to take learning beyond the classroom walls. Our students are very happy that this event was possible today. They were able to engage in conversation with presenters, learn about their careers, see firsthand their equipment and vehicles they use on a daily basis,” Perez said.

For agencies like GPD, it was a chance to change negative perceptions youth may have about police officers and also build a connection with the students.

“Being out here and exposed to the kids it's really part of our community policing services with GPD and interacting with the schools. Again, because of COVID-19 this is a great opportunity for us to be engaged with our youth. It gives the kids perspective of who we really are, not just as police officers but as human beings,” said Sgt. Paul Tapao who is with GPD Community Affairs.

GPD’s Special Operations Division, Special Weapons and Tactics and Recreational Boating Safety teams, came fully loaded to the school with boats, jet skis, ram gear, guns and shields.

“The kids are accustomed to seeing the patrolman out there and policemen but they rarely get to see the fine men and women assigned to SWAT or Special Operations Division, so we are providing them with that opportunity,” Tapao said. “It really strengthens our relationship with the community.”