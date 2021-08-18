Law firms submit 6th billings worth $351K in archdiocese bankruptcy case

Law firms in the Archdiocese of Agana's more than two-year-old bankruptcy case submitted their sixth round of billings to the federal court for approval, amounting to some $351,715.

If the court approves the latest billings, they would bring to more than $5 million the total legal fees and expenses that the archdiocese has so far paid or been ordered to pay to different law firms. Other professional services such as real estate firms also got paid earlier.

These are the billings for work performed from April 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021:

$209,696 for fees, $8,663.02 for expenses: Stinson LLP, the Minnesota-based counsel for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, including clergy sex abuse claimants and other creditors.

$71,560 for fees, $31.47 for expenses: Elsaesser Anderson Chtd., the Idaho-based counsel for the archdiocese.

$41,755 for fees: Patterson Buchanan Fobes & Leitch, special counsel for the archdiocese.

$13,075 for fees: Guam-based Attorney John Terlaje, counsel for the archdiocese

$6,934.80 for fees: Blank Rome LLP, archdiocese special insurance counsel.

The archdiocese sought bankruptcy protection in January 2019 to be able to organize its finances and compensate clergy sex abuse claimants without having to close Catholic parishes, schools and other institutions.

The bankruptcy case suspended litigation of the clergy sex abuse civil cases.

Clergy sex abuse claimants have not received a penny from the archdiocese, but the law firms representing them and the archdiocese have been compensated. The court has to review and approve the law firms' billings.