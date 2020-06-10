The first-ever virtual proclamation signing was held at Adelup via Zoom on Tuesday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stepped away from the typical COVID-19 briefings and signed a proclamation declaring May 31 to June 12 as Law Week.

May 1, 2020 was also proclaimed Law Day of 2020. Law Week was first established in 1958 to commemorate the nation’s commitment to the rule of law. This year’s theme is "Your vote, voice, our democracy."

“This whole crisis, this pandemic, just shows to me the importance of the rule of law,” said Leon Guerrero. “It shows to me the importance of our Legislative body in formulating, tasking, in creating laws that would protect, serve and save and keep our community healthy.”

Courts not ready for trial

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Guam, F. Philip Carbullido also confirmed during the conference that the Judiciary of Guam is not quite ready to get back to business as usual.

“The plan is not to resume any in person jury trials until at least Aug. 1. The main reason is because of our concern for the safety and security of the jurors and of course the personnel at the Judiciary,” said Carbullido.

He said the current courthouse in Hagatña isn’t spacious enough for the staff to practice social distancing, safely.

“We are in the process of trying to get larger facilities so that we can comfortably feel that we can conduct the jury trials in a safe manner, consistent with the protocols the governor has put in place.” He could not yet confirm the potential locations, but said it would most likely remain in Hagåtña.

The chief justice adds that the presiding judge is working with the attorney general on plans for grand jury operations, which he said may start sooner.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood also said the federal courthouse is not yet ready.

“We don’t know if we will have trial in July or August. I think it’s very fluid and will depend on if the governor continues to contain the COVID virus. It looks more hopeful, but people are saying they don’t want to come unless there is a vaccine,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “We are just going to have to work with it.”

The chief judge said safety measures have been put in place in the federal courtrooms such as plexiglass shields.

However, she told participants during the conference that they sent out 200 questionnaires to potential jurors and of those that responded, 70% said, they are not comfortable going into the court, even with masks and social distancing being enforced.