No special election is needed to fill the vacancy left by newly resigned Consolidated Commission on Utilities Commissioner Judith Guthertz, whose unfinished term of more than a year will be completed by the next highest vote-getter in the 2020 elections for CCU commissioner, Pedro Roy Martinez.

This is based on Guam law that the Guam Election Commission is anticipated to cite during its board meeting Thursday night.

Local law states if the vacancy to be filled on the CCU is for 12 months or more, "the vacancy shall be filled by the next highest vote-getter in the last General Election for commissioner."

Guthertz resigned as CCU commissioner effective March 18, 2021, citing family and other "unforeseen" matters.

The next general election is November 2022, still 20 months away.

Guthertz ranked first in the 2020 elections for two CCU commissioners, among a total of five candidates. Ranking second was Joseph Duenas, the current CCU chairman.

Martinez, meanwhile, ranked third, garnering 8,664 or 19.67% of the votes cast for the office in 2020. GEC said Martinez is next in line to serve on CCU because of the vacancy that Guthertz left.

Martines is a former airport deputy executive manager.