Lawmakers adopt educator pay plan

An amendment to facilitate teacher pay raises beyond the end of the fiscal year was adopted by lawmakers Tuesday morning.

While GDOE pay raises were implemented this year, it was through the reallocation of American Rescue Plan moneys given to the government of Guam in the congressional aid package. But the authority for this lasts only up to Sept. 30.

To address raises for teachers, principals and other positions moving forward, lawmakers passed an amendment that adopts the educator pay plan submitted to the Legislature on Aug. 18 and makes it effective Oct. 1, or the start of the next fiscal year. Local appropriations to GDOE for fiscal 2023 also have been adjusted upward to accommodate the pay raises.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The fiscal 2022 budget law appropriated $100,000 for an educator pay study, with an implementation plan to be submitted by the governor to the speaker no later than Sept. 30. Salary increases were to be effective June 30, 2023, unless the plan was disapproved or amended.

This didn't happen, however.

Instead, the governor approved salary adjustment recommendations from the Department of Administration after the completion of a Teacher Pay Study, which became effective May 23.

Although he sponsored the amendment to adopt the educator pay plan, along with Sen. Joe San Agustin, Sen. Frank Blas Jr. had been critical of how adjustments were implemented, noting that they did not follow the process outlined by lawmakers in the current budget law.

On Tuesday, Blas lambasted the reallocation of ARP funding from capital projects to satisfy what he called "a political promise."

GDOE was awarded nearly $287 million out of the ARP, of which $239.4 million is specifically for GDOE as a district, while $38.9 million is for Catholic and private schools, and about $8 million for state administrative funds.

According to acting GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Finance and Administrative Services Franklin Cooper-Nurse, more than $20 million in ARP funding was re-budgeted, primarily from capital improvement projects, for raises and incentive pay.

GDOE did not have the local funding to support pay adjustments and, from a re-budgeting standpoint, it made sense to take money out of CIP because that category constituted the majority share of the budget from the ARP funds, Cooper-Nurse suggested.

Blas had been reading from a May 17 email about the ARP funds. Although Cooper-Nurse did not write the email, he and acting GDOE Superintendent Francis Santos were before lawmakers to answer questions Tuesday. As Santos noted, pay adjustments were implemented under former Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

Blas said projected excess collections in fiscal 2022 could have been tapped to pay for adjustments, instead of using funds initially intended for school CIP initiatives.

"GDOE was basically forced to use its ARP funds to be able to satisfy a political promise of pay raises, at a time when your local coffers had no money but there was excess moneys. All that was needed was to come to this body and ask to be able to use that," Blas said. "That political promise could have been fulfilled if you used the $87 million (prior projected excess). But that wasn't the case."

However, Santos later said that capital improvement projects will be addressed despite the reprogramming of funds.

Cooper-Nurse again noted that CIP constituted the largest funding category for ARP, and said the department would prioritize investing in administrators and staff over facilities.

"I can say the estimates on that budget were on the high end. So, as we refine and retool, ... we're still able to implement the CIP projects," Cooper-Nurse added.

The educator pay plan amendment was not the only GDOE-related provision adopted Tuesday.

Maintenance

Another amendment from Blas and San Agustin took the $100,000 allocation initially intended for a teacher pay study and redirected it to support the maintenance and repair of GDOE facilities.

According to Cooper-Nurse, the allocation for the study had not been expended.

He said the department's human resources division headed its own internal review and worked directly with DOA. Initially, the amendment was to reprogram the allocation to pay for air conditioning units only, but it was changed to service broader maintenance needs. This amendment passed without objection.