Lawmakers await input on electronic monitoring proposal for sex offenders

A measure to mandate electronic monitoring for sex offenders received no testimony during a public hearing Wednesday morning, although the Supreme Court of Guam and Public Defender Service Corp. are anticipated to submit written testimony at a later time.

Special invitations to the public hearing were sent to Supreme Court, the probation division of the Judiciary of Guam, the Office of the Attorney General, the public defender, the Guam Bar Association, the Guam Police Department and the Guam Parole Board, according to Speaker Therese Terlaje.

Bill 269-36, introduced by Sen. James Moylan, would require that a sex offender wear an electronic monitoring device throughout the duration of their probation, as a condition of probation. The same would apply to sex offenders released on parole.

"(Tuesday) we had the opportunity to listen to the Judiciary of Guam present their budget bill, and there was a long discussion about the effectiveness of electronic monitoring devices and how it has helped in the deterrence of further crimes," Moylan said Wednesday.

Under current local law, electronic monitoring of sex offenders is an optional order or requirement that can be imposed by the Superior Court of Guam and the parole board, for probation or parole, respectively. It can also apply to just a portion of the probation or parole period, rather than its entirety.

For either probation or parole, if electronic monitoring is required, the sex offender shall pay for the device, although the cost or a portion of it can be paid by the court or parole office. Bill 269 doesn't change this payment language.

Funding needed

While no member of the parole board was present Wednesday to discuss the cost of electronic monitoring, lawmakers had heard from the judiciary Tuesday that its existing electronic monitoring program for pre-trial defendants is in need of funding.

This program is used for moderate- to high-risk defendants and is not specific to any crime, according to discussions Wednesday.

The judiciary is seeking $652,700 to fund the program next fiscal year. At the moment, the program is capped at 50 participants, but it can be expanded to 100 if the budget request is granted, Terlaje stated.

A fiscal note on Bill 269 was submitted in March and it was reported at the time that there were 82 active pre-trial release cases for criminal sexual conduct at the courts, and 22 CSC cases with individuals serving a probationary term.

In consideration of mandated electronic monitoring of sex offenders, the judiciary had estimated a minimum impact of 100 clients with costs totaling more than $756,000, inclusive of personnel and operational costs.

The fiscal note also noted that no defendants had been placed on self-pay status for electronic monitoring since the judiciary launched its pilot program for pre-trial release clients.

At the budget hearing for the judiciary on Tuesday, Kristina Baird, administrator of the courts, stated that while "a lot" has been said about requiring self-pay for clients under electronic monitoring, that idea is a slippery slope that is riddled with potential lawsuits."

She had noted that the majority of people who enter the criminal justice system are indigent to begin with.

On Wednesday, Terlaje said she is hoping the upcoming written testimony on Bill 269 can answer whether an electronic monitoring mandate for sex offenders on probation and parole can be undertaken, and what those numbers look like exactly.