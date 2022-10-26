Lawmakers block vote on bill to increase Customs off-duty pay

Lawmakers went back into session Monday after a weekend break, and the first legislation to be tackled on their agenda was a measure aimed at removing a charging cap for off-duty services performed by officers at the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

After extensive discussion, the measure ultimately failed to proceed to third reading, which otherwise would have set the bill up for later voting.

Off-duty service charges are maxed at $275 per officer per day, a limit Bill 292-36 proposed to remove.

The ODS charge cap creates staffing and assignment challenges and, even if officers are willing to provide services, they can't accept additional assignments if they have reached the cap, according to Bill 292.

"This situation forces duty officers performing routine operations to be redirected to off-duty service requests," the text of the bill stated.

Officers have to work eight hours first to get off-duty service pay or be called during their days off.

A major issue for lawmakers had been potential costs and abuse.

Sen. Chris Duenas questioned whether it is the cap or manpower that was the issue.

"The problem I have in the end is, what does this look like if we end up with ODS charges after we remove the cap and it's exponentially higher for those requesting the service, and now people have sticker shock?" Duenas said, referring to what may be the end cost for Guam consumers.

Guam Customs Chief Vincent Perez said the agency is understaffed.

"What you're concerned about is whether people are going to run amok. The way I see it, the more people we hire, you're going to see less and less calls for service as time progresses. You're not going to see people coming out of the woodwork to say, 'We're going to work (off-duty service),'" Perez said.

"If necessary, we can put certain provisions in our regulations, but I believe that we have enough currently to allow us to be able to keep an eye on the pulse of how much is being paid out, what the officers are getting paid. But right now, we're doing a disservice to the community and our officers by allowing this cap to continue because we're creating more steps to be able to perform the service," the chief added.

There are time when vendors requesting the service can't get their goods processed as quickly as they like because of the cap. According to Perez, importers often ask why they can't just pay for the service.

Moreover, the time to reach the cap will only get shorter as officer pay rates rise, Perez added.

"Right now, the rates of our officers have already gone up. By retaining the cap, ... we're still having to pay to keep up because the rates of the officers have changed. And what we're finding is that the officers are reaching this cap much more quickly than 20-plus years ago. Twenty years ago we had no issue," Perez said.

Sen. Telena Nelson, the bill's author, attempted to place the measure into the third reading file. An objection was made and there weren't enough votes to go through with Nelson's motion.