Lawmakers have recessed for the weekend and are expected to return to session at the start of December. There are 15 bills in the voting file awaiting engrossment for when members of the Legislature return to vote Tuesday, including two measures that had been previously passed by the Legislature but vetoed by the governor.

These are Bill 215-35, which increases the government's maximum liability under the claims act, and Bill 167-35, which renews Guam's Comprehensive Development Plan to encompass principles of sustainability.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero vetoed the former bill over concerns that it would disrupt the government's ability to provide services, and vetoed the latter due to reported resource challenges with implementing the legislation.

Sen. Telo Taitague moved to place Bill 215 into the voting file on Nov. 20, stating that there are valid questions about whether the government could afford higher awards, but lawmakers understood that over the last five years, claims payouts hadn't tapped out annual appropriations. And if the claims fund is not sufficient, the law states the claim shall be paid pro rata until payment is made in full, Taitague said.

"Limited liability for the government of Guam hasn't been adjusted for the last 40 years, despite the rising cost of living. ... I ask my colleagues to consider, with their support of victims of government negligence, and to override vetoed Bill 215-35," the senator added.

On the same day, Sen. Kelly Marsh moved to place Bill 167 into the voting file. She said the measure is an opportunity to plan for future generations and their success.

Fellow lawmakers did not object to placing either bill into the voting file.

Other legislation

As session continues, two bills have been set aside while two more are pending discussion, according to the legislative Committee on Rules.

One of the items set aside is Bill 312-35, which amends several aspects of Civil Service Commission law. A major issue during debate, which ultimately survived removal attempts before the bill was set aside, is a provision to set a six-month deadline on post-audit requests.

Sen. Mary Torres introduced Bill 312, but another piece of legislation she proposed, and that was co-sponsored by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, did make it into the voting file.

Bill 420-35 appropriates $470,000 to the Department of Public Health and Social Services for operations in fiscal year 2021.

"This bill is one effort to address the department's shortage and make them whole," Torres stated. "I humbly ask my colleagues for their support."

Public Health plans on using the extra funds to help build a new lab.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved $2.9 million to build a new modular containment laboratory adjacent to the Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo, but funding in the amount of $292,000 is not covered by the grant and is needed to assist with constructing the laboratory foundation, parking lot and perimeter fence, according to Dr. Suzanne Kaneshiro, chief public health officer at DPHSS.

Another $135,000 is needed to transfer and house a generator, which will be a backup power source.

The remaining $43,000 will be used to purchase equipment, supplies and furniture for staff in the newly created Bureau of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Kaneshiro said during a public hearing in mid-November.