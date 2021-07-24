Lawmakers call on prioritizing new hospital for phased construction

Lawmakers weighed the need to prioritize the construction of a new public hospital as part of the phased development of a new medical campus for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, Department of Public Health and Social Services, and Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness.

Bill 121-36, also named the Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center of Excellence Construction Act of 2021, would finance the construction of the medical campus. It was discussed during the July session, but was sent back to the committee level following the introduction of several amendments. A public hearing on the substituted version of the bill took place Friday.

The medical campus is estimated to become a $1 billion project, with construction to be done in phases. The governor's goal is to break ground by October 2022. During earlier discussions on the bill, Public Health was said to be the first agency in line for construction.

Sen. Telo Taitague said the new hospital should be the first thing to be built at this point.

"After reviewing and assessing, the real true need right now, it's the hospital," Taitague said before remarking that she was sure the rain pouring onto the Congress Building the morning of the public hearing could also be felt inside the hospital, a reference to roofing issues at the facility.

Following Taitague, Sen. Joanne Brown said "we could all agree" that the hospital would rank highest for the construction of a new facility if Guam were to rank its priorities.

Public Health is in need of a new main facility after an electrical fire shut down its former hub in Mangilao. But Brown said she saw that as secondary.

"There's nothing to prevent Public Health from pursuing construction even if it is the existing location. If they're going to demolish the existing building in Mangilao and build there, or anywhere else. I think we've kind of looked at the role of Public Health to be out in the community," the senator said. "So I'm not as concerned about the issue of constructing a facility for Public Health because I believe there's more flexibility there."

GMHA Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas later informed lawmakers that the hospital is moving up as a priority for the first phase. She also said she is pushing to publish a request for proposals for architectural and engineering services by this October.

"So that will move it along in terms of the groundbreaking in October 2022, for a (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) lab, for Public Health and for GMH. But of course the construction for GMH, depending on the A&E design, that may take a little bit longer," Perez-Posadas added.

The Public Health facilities would likely come up first, and while construction is taking place, officials would be proceeding with the A&E design and working to procure a contractor to construct the hospital, the administrator said.

The Guam Economic Development Authority was not present during the hearing, to the disappointment of lawmakers who wanted to discuss the financing and amendment to the bill.

An Army Corps of Engineers estimated that it would cost more than $740 million to construct a new hospital. GovGuam estimates place the new hospital at $817 million, assuming a 10% cost escalation. The new Behavioral Health and Public Health facilities are estimated to cost $100 million each, and there are additional infrastructure costs to consider as well.

The office of Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas is coordinating with the Army Corps of Engineers for District Commander Lt. Col. Eric Marshall to visit Guam in mid-August.

A planned briefing for lawmakers on more details regarding GMH and new hospital planning is anticipated, as well as site visits concerning area flooding and other areas of interest, according to the delegate's office.