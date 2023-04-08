Editor's note: This story completes The Guam Daily Post's two-part coverage of an investigative report on current and former Guam Visitors Bureau officials.

A legislative oversight hearing Thursday on the Guam Visitors Bureau came on the heels of an investigative report that implicated current and former GVB board members, as well as a former GVB general manager, over their involvement in a company that received bureau sponsorship and funding.

Legislative tourism committee Chair Sen. Amanda Shelton said the committee would not address the report, noting it was received the night prior and was not part of the agenda. The committee would address the matter at a later time, pending investigations by other authorities, Shelton said.

However, that didn't stop some senators from commenting on the report as the hearing proceeded.

At one point, Sen. Thomas Fisher questioned Shelton on whether she had seen any part of the report, and if she believed she could continue to chair the tourism committee.

Former GVB board director Samuel Shinohara is implicated in the report, and is Shelton's uncle, a fact Fisher highlighted in the hearing.

"This is not an oversight hearing of me, not for you to question me today," Shelton said. "This is an oversight hearing with GVB, and so we will stick to the agenda."

"We will stick to the agenda, but I would remind you that you have a duty to recuse yourself where you are ethically challenged," Fisher responded, receiving a brief acknowledgment from Shelton, who then moved on to recognizing other senators for questions.

'We can't sweep this under the rug'

Sen. Jesse Lujan, vice chair of the tourism committee, requested the report from GVB earlier in the week in preparation for the hearing.

As lawmakers began their round of questions to the GVB panel Thursday, Lujan said he found some of the findings "pretty upsetting."

"There needs to be corrective measures here. You're taking corrective actions now with the third round of bylaws. I know Sen. Telo (Taitague) has a corrective measure," Lujan said. "That being said, for another time and date to talk directly about these findings, we can't sweep this under the rug. I don't think the people will want to sweep this under the rug."

That later prompted a reminder from Shelton that the report was not part of the committee's agenda and had been forwarded to authorities, adding that the committee is not "moving on or sweeping this under the rug," but will address the issue at the proper time.

"Holy moly," Taitague exclaimed during the oversight hearing, leading to more comments about the report and a potential future hearing, with the senator noting that the report included names "that we all know."

Taitague once served as deputy general manager at GVB and said Thursday that she knew there were "shenanigans" occurring with the board even then.

The senator introduced Bill 38-37 in February, along with Sens. Lujan and Joanne Brown, an expansion of a measure proposed last term intended to reform the enabling law behind GVB. Included in those reforms is the end of a practice that allows GVB members to obtain multiple votes, as well as imposing financial disclosure requirements on bureau board members.

Recent issues with GVB also have included disparities between its bylaws and its enabling law. A third amended set of bylaws to address those conflicts has now been drafted.

Transparency

GVB President Carl Gutierrez and Vice President Gerry Perez said they supported the intent of Bill 38, upon questioning from Sen. Taitague, who also asked George Chiu, the newly elected chair of the GVB board, if he would mind disclosing his financial information, as would be required by the measure.

Chiu said he is required to disclose conflicts of interest, but believed his financial information is a personal matter not open to public scrutiny. Taitague and Chiu then engaged in a brief back-and-forth, with Taitague noting that 98% of GVB is funded by the government, while Chiu stated that he is an elected director based on current law.

Chiu later said that instead of changing bylaws to fit the enabling legislation, perhaps the enabling legislation should be changed to be relevant today "so that we can have a run at an efficient, transparent GVB."

"We want transparency, not just of the board – we want transparency of management and employees," Chiu added.

While it's unclear when a legislative hearing will be held on the GVB report, Shelton has committed to a roundtable hearing next week to discuss GVB's enabling law and bylaws. This is intended to kick-start the reconciliation of regulations and policies with 21st century destination management and industry practices, Shelton said in a press release.

"The legislative tourism committee is committed to dialogue that represents the interests of GVB, the industry and all stakeholders. I have no doubt the roundtable hearing next week will help lead to the long-awaited and substantive policy changes that are required to strengthen tourism going forward," the senator added in the release.

AG, OPA viewing report

The GVB investigative report has been submitted to the Office of the Attorney General and the Office of Public Accountability for their consideration.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan confirmed that the matter is under investigation, while Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz said the OPA will determine whether immediate attention is warranted, otherwise the report will be considered in its 2024 audit plan.

In addition to the OAG and OPA, the report was sent to the Guam Ethics Commission. Executive Director Jesse Quenga said the matter will be presented to the commission for its consideration.