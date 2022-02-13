At least one member of the Guam Legislature is considering decreasing the Business Privilege Tax by leveraging a projected increase in revenue to the local government next fiscal year.

As an initial part of the annual budgeting process, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero recently submitted her executive budget request, which estimates $76 million in collections to the general fund above the current year’s spending plan. Most of that revenue increase is projected to come from the business privilege tax itself: $55 million.

Sen. Jim Moylan, who has made multiple attempts in his term as a lawmaker to reduce the BPT, told The Guam Daily Post the financial picture painted by the administration’s budget request is “fuzzy at best,” and called continued reports of surplus revenue collections, which Adelup is using to support its tax forecasts for the next fiscal year, “dog and pony shows.”

“We heard the fluff stories of BPT collections at the end of fiscal year 2021 by over $60 million, yet when legislation was introduced to allocate some of those funds to reduce the drugs entering our seaport, those monies suddenly disappeared,” he said.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research outlined how the governor proposes the additional money next year is spent for The Guam Daily Post.

In addition to hiring 100 recruits for law enforcement agencies, federally-backed health insurance plans will be further supplemented and lost federal grants will be replaced with local funds. The Guam Memorial Hospital will see an additional investment, as it receives a portion of every dollar paid in BPT.

The general fund will also subsidize “lagging” special funds that are tied to tourism arrivals, Carlson said, which will help fund operations and personnel for the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Moylan said if the Leon Guerrero administration is optimistic about BPT collections, it should reduce it down 1 percentage point “instead of increasing expenses.”

“This would allow some savings to be passed over to consumers at the cash registers. I get that this is an election year, and the messaging from the front office must revolve around how wonderful everything is, but the Legislature needs realities and not campaign sound bites,” said the Republican lawmaker, who has confirmed he is considering a run for delegate.

Carlson pushed back at the notion of losing the revenue in order to fund a decrease in the BPT, recalling that senators rejected the governor’s revenue projections as not conservative enough over the past two fiscal years.

The reported revenue surpluses for 2021 and the current fiscal year could have been appropriations dictated by the legislature instead, he argued.

“We’ve got schools that need repair. We’ve got public facilities that need repair,” he said. “So the last thing we want to do is take an opportunity to address decaying infrastructure just to roll back the BPT. It is counterintuitive to me that that makes any sense.”

Reducing the BPT by 1 percentage point would cut around $60 million in spending, which would still maintain the current budget law’s funding levels.

‘Artificial economy’

Sen. Joanne Brown told the Post she’s also considering what to do with any potential increases to revenues that may come into the government’s coffers next year. She described the local treasury’s financial success during the pandemic the product of an “artificial economy,” propped up by unprecedented federal aid.

“We currently are unable to stand on our own economic legs, so to speak, when all this federal money stops being available. And that time will come,” she said. “Some of the rosy things being said about how so much money is coming in, how the military is investing, how it’s all good – it defies reality for me. I’m going to want to take a more conservative approach to this budget.”

Brown said she will be pressing for less spending, taking issue “unsustainable” hiring and raises recently announced by the Leon Guerrero administration. If next year’s budget predicts more tax revenue, it should be saved for the inevitable rainy day, she told the Post.

“I think we need to be putting some reserves aside to ensure we can take care of the most critical needs of the government, because I just don’t believe that we can sustain this – that we can keep adding on and keep spending, and keep spending,” she said. “That’s been the trend that I’ve seen in the 14 months that I’ve now been back at the legislature.”

Carlson acknowledged that even if lawmakers accept the governor’s higher revenue projects, competing fiscal policies during the legislature’s budgetary process may mean the money is directed elsewhere, but he advocated for senators to consider investing any windfall back into the government.

“There’s still things we need to do here,” he said. “We have very evident needs. We have roads that need repair. We need infrastructure to be improved.”

Sen. Joe San Agustin, who will chair upcoming budget hearings with agencies and ultimately introduce the legislature’s proposed budget, said he remains cautious about over projecting tax collections for next year.

“Evaluation of the revenues of the government of Guam are being done and I hope that numbers will continue to track positively. Through discussion and deliberations of the fiscal year 2023 budget with my colleagues and the Administration, an appropriate budget for FY2023 will be addressed,” he stated.