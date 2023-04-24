Lawmakers consider increase to COLA

Lawmakers spent part of April 20 discussing Bill 89-37, a measure proposing to set $2,200 as the baseline for annual cost-of-living-allowance payments to government of Guam retirees or their survivors, as well as increase those payments by $100 for three years, up to $2,500 by fiscal year 2026.

Sen. Telo Taitague said she supported the intent behind Bill 89 and an increase in COLA, but believed it should be done "responsibly."

"Just pulling a number out of a hat, and increasing it $100 and $100, the way I see it ... If anything, just like we did when we raised the COLA (this fiscal year) from $2,000 to $2,200, it was done in the budget bill. We looked at what our revenues were and we increased it then," Taitague said during Thursday's public hearing on Bill 89.

Taitague has introduced her own measure related to COLA, Bill 2-37, which would set up a Special Cost of Living Economic Service tasked with developing a report linking various factors to estimate the cost of living on Guam.

Bill 89 doesn't include that language, it simply increases COLA by $100 annually for three years.

Taitague said during the hearing that when deliberations begin on the budget this year, if there is a need to raise the COLA by $100 for next fiscal year, she would be in full support of that until a special economic service is stood up to determine the true cost of living on island.

The senator asked attorney Michael Phillips, who represented GovGuam retirees in a class-action lawsuit over COLA years ago, if lawmakers should look at the true cost of living when determining COLA payments.

Phillips said he argued in the lawsuit that there was no time for that, "that commerce had already published those numbers," but he did not deny that there were good suggestions at the time.

"Having a professional group ... follow the policy that you suggest - I think the main one, for example, would be if somebody earns $100,000 a year and you believe that the cost of living on Guam kind of stops at around $60,000, do we still give them a benefit for that last $40,000? Those are the decisions that you'll make, but they'll bring that to you and explain both sides," Phillips said.

Taitague said moving forward with any COLA bills should probably require roundtable discussions, except that she agreed with increasing the COLA payment by $100 for next fiscal year, which she said she hoped would be done through the budget bill.

'Meaningful step forward'

Phillips and Government of Guam Retirement Fund Director Paula Blas both testified Thursday in support of the intent behind Bill 89, although Blas did raise one concern over the way COLA is defined.

Bill 89 defines COLA as a standard payment made to retirees or their survivors who are receiving annuities from the government of Guam Retirement Fund to offset increases in the cost of living and to counteract the effects of rising prices.

"If the intent of the bill is to provide COLA for all (defined benefit) and (defined contribution) retirees and survivors, then we're going to have to edit or even change the definition of COLA ... since my DC retirees do not receive annuities. But we can work with you in being able to change those definitions. Other than that, I don't have anything else," Blas said.

Sen. Amanda Shelton is the main sponsor of Bill 89. She concluded Thursday's hearing by stating that the proposed COLA increases in the measure are "a small but very meaningful step forward" in efforts to support nearly 8,000 GovGuam retirees.

"I hope that when you look at the revenues this year, maybe you'll consider giving that full $2,500 instead of just the $2,300 this year, whether we'll be able to accomplish this in the bill form or in the budget," Shelton added.