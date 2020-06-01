Lawmakers debate bills on compensation

Four compensation measures heard all day Friday left lawmakers mulling questions about funding and how these bills might affect certain opportunities. In some instances, lawmakers were left talking to themselves. Two key agencies – the Bureau of Budget Management and Research and the Department of Administration – were absent from the hearings.

BBMR indicated previously that fiscal notes attached to the bills could serve as testimony. However, lawmakers were not satisfied, as Sen. Louise Muna stated during one of the hearings, "maybe that testimony could have led to more questions, which we should have had the opportunity to ask them."

The bills all relate to paying government workers who responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bills 357-35 and 361-35 directly mandate double pay to essential workers, although Bill 361 is much more general in its scope. Bill 359-35 creates a leave-based compensation mechanism, while Bill 358-35 codifies COVID-19 hazard pay established via executive order.

The costs of the bills could be substantial. BBMR noted Bill 357 would cost the government of Guam $12 million in double pay from line agencies alone. Bill 361 would have cost $18 million if the current COVID-19 emergency ended on June 4, but will cost more the longer the emergency continues.

Bill 357 allows the governor to utilize CARES Act federal funding to pay for double pay, but it's unclear whether that source is usable for the expenditure. Guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury indicates workforce bonuses other than hazard pay and overtime are ineligible expenses for COVID-19 funding. The governor, during a separate press conference, said she is seeking clarity from the Treasury on whether double pay qualifies.

Moreover, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, a sponsor of Bill 359, said she is awaiting a written response from the Treasury on whether her legislation is covered by the CARES Act. The bill is not directly related to double pay, but includes a cash payout option for certain accrued leave. This measure could cost $4.5 million.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, co-sponsor of Bill 361, spoke about Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement during the hearing on that measure.

"The information I received was FEMA would reimburse 75% of anything that's related to COVID," San Agustin said. "Now, we have to remind ourselves that federal reimbursement is based on what is in law. And unfortunately, today, even though you have the rule, ... statute states pandemic is not in the mix."

This prompted Sen. Amanda Shelton to ask whether federal reimbursement would be applicable if the Legislature went back to include coverage for a pandemic. San Agustin said he introduced Bill 361 to make statute consistent with personnel rules.

"So I think the selling point would be to inform them and advise them that that has been the rule," San Agustin said. "All we did was update the statute."

In the background of this discussion is an ongoing lawsuit on the applicability of the double pay rule. If the lawsuit is successful and double pay is mandated, then FEMA funding might be able to mitigate those costs, according to Sen. Therese Terlaje.

But if the suit fails and any of the bills are successfully enacted, she said, there is a chance that the Legislature might jeopardize the government's ability to be reimbursed.

Terlaje said she would prefer to move forward with clarity on the eligibility of CARES Act funding.

"The bottom line is, if we make a mistake and we can't get reimbursed by FEMA, we can't use CARES Act. If we are looking at the General Fund ... then we are putting our employees and our entire economy at further risk," she stated.

San Agustin said he will be asking BBMR, DOA and the attorney general additional questions, including whether the governor can authorize compensation through executive order without existing statute.

Comments from the public

Public comments on the bills were generally unfavorable. Only Bill 358 managed to win some favor with the Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce. In addition to financial considerations, the Women's Chamber argued that private sector employees who also served on the front lines – nurses, grocery store workers and security guards, among others – would not see the legislated compensation.

"In a perfect world, everyone who worked and put their lives on the line during the pandemic – from health care workers to restaurant employees serving up takeout meals – deserves just compensation. Your legislation says to them: You only matter if you are a government employee," stated Women's Chamber President Holly Rustick.

Similarly, Ken Leon-Guerrero stated that the bills are being viewed by many nongovernment workers as catering to government employees for votes. He opposed all of the measures.

Barbara Mafnas, a nurse at Guam Community College who was testifying on Bill 357, said there is a disparity in pay that she and other nurses are concerned about. There needs to be fairness across the board, she added.

"I want everyone to know that what we're doing here is essential and vital," Mafnas said.