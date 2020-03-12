As three potential cases of COVID-19 infection on Guam are assessed for confirmation, lawmakers spent most of Wednesday afternoon debating a measure that would grant the governor new authority to transfer up to $1 million into a fund that pays for emergency outbreak or pandemic spending.

During Committee of the Whole, senators were told there were three potential cases of COVID-19. Wednesday night, however, Adelup said the symptoms of the third person had been "resolved."

"There remain only two cases under evaluation. Although the person was transported to (Guam Memorial Hospital) by (the Guam Fire Department), the symptoms purportedly related to COVID-19 were resolved," officials stated.

But before Bill 308-35 was discussed, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes waived the need for a public hearing, certifying that emergency conditions exist in light of potential danger to the public's health and safety. Lawmakers then placed the measure into the session agenda.

Funding from the bill can be used, among other things, to purchase screening equipment and medical supplies, lease quarantine facilities, and hire health care professionals.

Protective gear

A panel was assembled to answer questions from lawmakers, including officials from finance and emergency service agencies.

Guam Fire Department Chief Daniel Stone said the department has personal protective equipment – although there is national demand for this equipment – and receiving facilities have decontamination areas for emergency responders.

Stone said the two ambulance crews that responded to the potential coronavirus cases were outfitted with personal protective equipment.

"We were absolutely prepared to respond to these two events today," he added.

Stone did not give a number but said there is enough protective equipment at the moment. However, these are disposable items that need to be replaced. There are several collaborative efforts happening among different agencies to find vendors and procure these items, he added.

"So it is very much a resource-sharing effort that is going on right now until we can get those clear lines of supplies re-established for us. Not re-established, but established," Stone said.

Sen. Therese Terlaje pressed for a solid number on how many more potential incidences GFD could handle with its current equipment.

"Our understanding is we are very severely limited at this point. But we're all guessing, and if we can't get concrete numbers, we're still guessing," Terlaje said.

Stone said he would share specific inventory numbers at a later time.

Three initial cases, one had symptoms resolved

Initially there were three potential cases of COVID-19, according to Stone. Guam Memorial Hospital has two isolation rooms and Guam Regional Medical City has one.

A patient from GRMC was transferred to GMH by GFD. This patient is one of the two remaining possible COVID-19 cases.

There was also another person, transported to GMH by ambulances, but the symptoms purportedly related to COVID-19 were "resolved," according to the governor's office.

That leaves the second possible case, who was an individual at a clinic and is now under home isolation.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson asked what would happen if another four people fall under investigation for COVID-19.

"That is still a topic of discussion ... that is why they are looking a the Skilled Nursing Unit, because that has the capacity to ... take on additional patients," Stone said.

Existing residents at the SNU are being transferred to GRMC, he added.

Session is scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. today.