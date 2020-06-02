Lawmakers debate GovGuam health care

Lawmakers are in session again this week and among the bills debated Monday is legislation that promises some choice in government of Guam health care plans.

Bill 255-35, as amended by committee, requires a government negotiating team to select and submit qualified proposals to the governor, who will consider and select the "most economical and beneficial health insurance plan."

The bill deviates from current law by removing the mandate to submit just the lowest-cost option from either exclusive or nonexclusive proposals to the governor.

This is the definition of "most economical and beneficial" under current law, and is removed in Bill 255.

The legislation then allows employees or retirees to choose one of the remaining qualified plans and pay the difference in premiums.

Lawmakers ultimately decided to recess until today and resolve into the committee of the whole, so agencies such as the Department of Administration can be called in to answer questions.

:

'This choice will come at a cost'

Some lawmakers on Monday called attention to the economic implications of the bill, particularly in light of upheavals caused by COVID-19.

"I think this choice will come at a cost, and I think it's only fair that we restrain ourselves in regards to expenditures of our government," said Sen. Sabina Perez.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, speaking similarly, said she believed it was misleading to assert that amendments in Bill 255 reigned in cost "when they in fact accelerate costs, especially to the subscribers."

The bill is co-sponsored by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Jose Terlaje.

Addressing complaints

Many GovGuam employees are unhappy with having transitioned to the current carrier, according to Sen. Jose Terlaje, who said he initiated the bill because of the numerous complaints with the company, Aetna.

Sen. Therese Terlaje said her office is also aware of complaints, but those complaints must be addressed by the carrier and DOA.

"And the contract is very explicit about how complaints should be addressed," she added. "Just as complaints for every previous health care contract had to be addressed."

The fiscal note on Bill 255 indicates that the nonexclusive bids for the fiscal year 2020 health insurance contract were 10-11% higher, or about $11 million higher, than the exclusive bids.

Testimony from DOA Director Edward Birn also asked that lawmakers do not intervene in a way that could delay the health contract committee's work selecting a carrier for fiscal 2021, as the process had already started by early May.

This might compress the enrollment timeline, which occurred last year.