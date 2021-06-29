Lawmakers debate process for adopting children

Lawmakers ended session Monday in mid-debate over a proposal intended to streamline the process for adopting children.

Bill 108 inserts adoption agencies into adoption procedures and allows infants to be placed with pre-approved adoptive families.

A floor amendment from Sen. Telo Taitague to remove independent adoption agency representatives from being part of the Adoption Screening Committee was rejected by the majority of her colleagues.

Lawmakers recessed session while discussing another Taitague amendment, to remove a committee meeting exception for newborns relinquished under the Newborn Infant Safe Haven Act.

Officials with Child Protective Services and the Department of Public Health and Social Services raised concerns with Bill 108 when the proposal went through its public hearing in April.

Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan, whose agency has been working collaboratively to address backlogged Child Protective Services cases since late January, spoke in opposition to Bill 108-36, citing concerns that regulations surrounding adoption agencies were lacking.

Human trafficking concerns were also raised during the hearing.

'Layers of oversight'

Theresa Arcangel, the chief human services administrator at Public Health, echoed Brennan's sentiments, stating that she believed a study needed to be done first to determine how effective adoption agencies are, who regulates them and what is in place to ensure higher quality services are being provided.

Sen. Mary Torres, the bill's prime sponsor, addressed concerns during her opening statements on Bill 108.

"I have heard the argument that we should not move forward with this measure because adoption agencies are not contemplated in local law, and therefore, have no regulations. This claim is both false and misleading," Torres said.

She went on to state that Guam has long had laws and regulations that establish adoption procedures and safeguards "regardless of who is facilitating the service."

Relevant administrative rules require that a court petition to terminate parental rights contains the names and addresses of either the person to have custody, or the organization or authorized agency. From that section, it can be presumed that organizations and entities outside of Public Health and CPS were contemplated in Guam's adoption regulations, Torres said.

"Multiple layers of oversight and legal structure govern adoption regardless of which entity is doing the placement. In short, the human trafficking concerns that were raised by Public Health at the measure's hearing are totally unfounded and without merit. And quite frankly, I was quite shocked and expected more from our government officials," Torres added.

Regardless, additional language was added to Bill 108, which now mandates the audit of adoption agencies by Public Health.

But Taitague would later state in session that she met with the Department of Revenue and Taxation to ask what are the requirements to open an adoption agency.

'Just a business license'

"Just a business license. There are no guidelines, there are no rules or regulations of opening an adoption agency," Taitague said, later stating that lawmakers should establish rules to regulate adoption agencies before they get their license.

She also discussed human trafficking concerns.

Taitague also wanted to remove adoption agencies from the Adoption Screening Committee because of an apparent conflict of interest.

"We know an adoption agency is basically a business ... And it's definitely a conflict of interest. A representative from an independent adoption agency can woo this committee into their favor," Taitague said.

Torres objected to Taitague's amendment to remove adoption agency representation from the committee. Only four senators sided with Taitague and the amendment failed.

Session resumes today.