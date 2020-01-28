 Lawmakers debate public policy internship program

Lawmakers spent the majority of session yesterday discussing, debating and amending Bill 41-35, a measure to expand, enhance and implement the Public Policy Institute program for youth on the island.

According to the bill, the internship program, established by former Speaker Judi Won Pat, which gives students the opportunity to experience the legislative process by participating in activities ranging from bill researching to responding to constituent inquiries.

Resolution 26-32 was also introduced to add the implementation of the program under the duties of the speaker.

One of the first amendments adopted by lawmakers was to remove a provision requiring that at least 50% of participants be students enrolled in the public school system.

Diversity debate

They later debated a proposed amendment, which would have specified that the program would strive to welcome, encourage and support students with indigenous and diverse backgrounds and experiences.

Some senators objected to the amendment, arguing that it was not needed as it is understood the program is open to all students.

"We can go on and on if you want to get technical, if you want to be fair but the point is faith. You have faith in this Legislature to make sure that they're fair in choosing and deciding who's part of this group," Sen. Telo Taitague said.

Other lawmakers, such as Sens. Kelly Marsh and Regine Biscoe Lee supported the amendment.

Marsh said there are all manners of discrimination that continue to exist in society and, while she has faith in her colleagues, "nothing is ever guaranteed and it's always good to be straightforward, open and say we are part of solving those sort of discriminatory practices."

Sen. Therese Terlaje did not object but stated she hoped the diversity provision would not turn into a quota requirement.

"We have to recognize this is a privilege that's only going to be afforded to a few," Terlaje said. "We earlier talked about private schools versus public schools. I think the spirit of that was to encourage that we know if you have transportation, parents that are cooperative, you can easily enter a program like this ... It's not so easy when you don't have everything in your favor."

Terlaje said a large part of Guam's community are still potentially first generation college students and that she hoped lawmakers would consider them for the program.

"And I hope we look for not necessarily those who have political connections, because it's much easier for them to enter into any office and have this type of experience or even get a job, but those whose families have not really seen this type of environment," she added.

Lee recognized Terlaje's concerns but said the provision was not a mandated quota.

"This is not affirmative action. Simply, this is just the Legislature saying that we should strive to make this program diverse. What is the harm in that?" Lee said.

The amendment passed.