Lawmakers discuss compensation for ancestral lands

The question of whether the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission was aware of potential land returns from the federal government was one of the topics discussed during an oversight hearing on Thursday.

Lawmakers also asked about the proposed rules and regulations to compensate dispossessed landowners.

GALC was created to facilitate the return of excess federal land to original landowners or their heirs. In cases where land cannot be returned due to existing public use, landowners are to be compensated using funds from lease proceeds of non-ancestral lands. At the end of fiscal year 2020, GALC had about $13.8 million in the Land Bank. That's not enough, according to GALC Executive Director John Burch.

However, part of the challenge is that the rules to compensate landowners or their heirs have not been established. A draft was developed in 2017, but the attorney general at the time rejected them due to various concerns.

Now, GALC is proposing amendments to the law in order to better suit the proposed rules.

As Speaker Therese Terlaje noted, the issue is very contentious as landowners are passing away without signs of relief.

One landowner, 74-year-old Amon Guerrero, is a claimant for properties now in use by the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority. He told The Guam Daily Post that he feels he will pass away without the issue being resolved.

The proposed rules would have granted perpetual compensation until the land is returned. The AG took issue because the draft rules considered this interim compensation rather than the just compensation set in law. There were also concerns over ambiguity on the statutory definition of a Land Bank beneficiary.

A separate hearing will discuss the proposed rules, but lawmakers did go over how commissioners felt about the rules Thursday.

'Stuck'

GALC Chairman Ronald Eclavea said the commission ran into issues trying to understand how they could properly compensate landowners so they can extinguish their claims for lands that were under public use. He suggested using perpetual payments until the lands were returned, in which case the claim would be considered extinguished.

Concerns extended over to whom the commission would consider beneficiaries and GALC was "stuck" considering the way the language was written in the enabling legislation, Eclavea added.

GALC Vice Chairman Ronald Laguana, who also has a claim on land in use by the airport, said original landowners in Tiyan would be receiving royalties now if things went his way.

"Still, up to now, us original landowners in Tiyan have still not been compensated," Laguana said. "Certain groups got compensated, got their lands and we didn't. And they're dying every day."

In the case of potential excess properties such as Eagles Field in Mangilao – the possible site of a new public hospital – Laguana said the land should be given back to original landowners and the government should buy it back if it intended to use it.

Eagles Field was one of the other issues discussed in the hearing. The speaker was concerned that the local government may intend to bypass GALC and keep returned properties for government projects.

Burch said his understanding was Eagles Field was considered the most appropriate out of three possible locations for the new hospital but it is still being assessed because a nearby radar site might pose issues for the hospital's electronics.

"I'm not even sure if it's going to be returned property at this point," Burch said. "And we're not really sure as far as Ancestral Lands is concerned of the exact location. Whether it will be Eagles Field or just north of it ... as far as I know, it hasn't been solidified as of this point ... and as of today, it's still not on the list of returned lands."

Terlaje said she didn't want to discuss specific plans but wanted to generally ensure that landowners are notified if lands are returned or if the status changes and lands are no longer going to be released.

"I guess I'm asking the commission's help to identify the landowners on these lists that have existed since 2017 ... and if the government of Guam has plans for these properties, that at least these landowners are aware their lands are on the list and they can be diligent," Terlaje said.