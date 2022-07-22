Whether federal funds could be utilized to support a power rate credit program was a major area of discussion during Wednesday's emergency session on Bill 325-36, the measure seeking to create the program, but through the utilization of local funds.

Bill 325 would grant $500 in credit to all residential and commercial customers of the Guam Power Authority, to be divided into five $100 credits against customer billings for five months. The legislation is an answer to consistent rate hikes due to rising fuel costs.

The credits are to be funded through an appropriation from the General Fund, which is now projected to end the fiscal year $99.4 million above projections.

Interwoven among questions about government finances were inquiries about the potential utilization of American Rescue Plan funds for the program.

The governor's administration has stated that ARP funds under her discretion - coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds - cannot be used for the power credit program contemplated in Bill 325. Department of Administration Director Edward Birn essentially maintained that position Wednesday.

In late 2021, the governor provided $15 million in recovery funds to GPA - as an allotment to the agency and not as a credit or direct assistance to ratepayers - as means to mitigate rate increases at the time.

Sen. James Moylan brought up a stimulus program for ratepayers in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, which used federal funds from the ARP.

When questioned why the use of federal funds could be justified then and not now, Birn stated that there were two reasons.

"The first time we did it, we were operating under the interim rules, which were much less structured. ... This time, we're operating under final rules that don't permit it. We were advised by the (U.S. Department of the Treasury) that anything that we did, provided that it wasn't too flagrant, under the interim rules, would be agreed to by the treasury. But that we had to abide by the final rules," Birn said.

Birn said that he could not see any evidence in the final rules indicating federal funds could be used to offset a rate increase primarily caused by the Ukraine-Russia war. There are also income eligibility requirements for direct aid through ARP funding, and the credit program is intended to assist ratepayers regardless of income.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz was also among the panel members appearing before lawmakers during Wednesday's committee of the whole at the Guam Congress Building.

He stated that for fiscal 2021, the single audit on the use of federal funds found $41 million in questioned costs out of more than $1 billion in expenditures.

But Cruz said that made him "happy to hear" that Birn was being cautious about spending federal funds for a power rate credit program.

"I really commend the administration for trying to be cautious about this. And, though I shouldn't say it, I agree that this additional amount ... to go to GPA for the (Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause) may be found to be more Ukraine-related than it was pandemic. There was $15 million given to GPA ... and there has been money going to people because they are means tested. But to take $500 off my power bill? I'd love it, but it really shouldn't happen," Cruz said, adding that he did not want to see questioned costs increase for fiscal 2022.

Half of the $41 million in questioned costs for federal funds are related to payments in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

"I think an announcement was made yesterday that a large part of it is being forgiven under (U.S. Department of Labor) rules, and the period for applying for that forgiveness has just been extended to Aug. 1," Birn said.

Not satisfied with explanations heard Wednesday, some lawmakers wanted to include Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas in the discussions, to hear his opinion on the use of federal funds for the credit program.

Emergency session is expected to reconvene Monday.