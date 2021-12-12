Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said there should be enough funding to accommodate a $25 million appropriation for the Local Employers' Assistance Program, as well as about $10 million for war claims, provided there are no further calls for funding out of the General Fund.

"I see on the legislative agenda, a number of other bills appropriating funds out of the General Fund," Birn said told lawmakers during session Friday. "I don't think there's enough funding from what I can see, just adding these different bills up in my head, to accommodate every bill that's on the Legislature's agenda. But prudently, if we're just looking at this one and the war claims one, I'm confident that those two bills will be able to be funded from the funds available from last year and this year."

In response, Sen. Chris Duenas stated the bills Birn referred to, which seek to appropriate funds particularly from earned income tax credit reimbursements, will not move forward unless there is verification that the funding source is related to a 2020 refund of EITC.

The war claims measure Birn mentioned is intended to pay World War II survivors who missed the deadline for the federal Guam war claims law. Despite some controversy over the inclusion of unintended language in a prior version of the local measure, the program is moving closer to implementation, with a plan submitted to the Legislature just this week.

But while there were some statements about war claims Friday, the main discussion was on Bill 214-36, the appropriations measure for LEAP.

The program offers forgivable loans for pandemic-hit tourism businesses and other employers that were left out of federal aid packages. It is patterned after the federal Paycheck Protection Program, and if local employers use the money to cover mainly payroll, the loan forgiveness clause of the program will apply.

The governor dedicated $25 million out of American Rescue Plan funding for the program. Another $25 million is to be derived from local coffers, for a total of $50 million to support LEAP.

The government of Guam saw significant excess over budgeted revenues last fiscal year - about $62 million, which came up during discussions about the proposed local appropriation. But as mentioned in the fiscal note for Bill 214, there are other obligations to consider, which would leave about $19.8 million in available General Fund revenues from fiscal 2021.

One of the items identified in the fiscal note is the $20 million appropriation for tax refunds that was added onto the fiscal 2021 budget law.

However, Birn stated that tax refunds are already recognized in the General Fund balance reported in financial statements.

"There's an appropriation of revenues but there's also the fact that the General Fund balance as reported, includes all the tax refunds as estimated will be paid during the year ... So for the purpose of the fund balance, you don't have to take account of them again," he said.

In addition, the October report for the General Fund projects that there will be more excess in fiscal 2022 - about $11.5 million.

"That will go into the General Fund too, and will be available for the payment of these amounts under the LEAP bill, if passed," Birn said.

Lawmakers continued with session into Friday night, to discuss amendments for the bill. Some of the proposed amendments included reporting requirements, subjecting appropriation to availability, and the option to use ARP funds instead.