While some lawmakers urge caution with mandating trash collection services due to the added cost for some residents, some lawmakers suggested including a life line rate for such a policy, to help those in need.

Mandatory trash collection, which means residents would be required to subscribe to trash collection services, has been promoted as a way to help the Guam Solid Waste Authority meet financial obligations and as a means of combating illegal dumping.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio has said that he and the governor support pursuing mandatory trash collection policy with the Legislature. While there are additional details and challenges that need to be addressed before the policy can become reality, Tenorio said the first stage would be to develop a reasonable deadline for imposing mandated collections.

The Guam Daily Post queried current and incoming lawmakers on whether they supported mandating trash collection.

Ultimately, GSWA is already losing money on each residence served, and would still lose money with mandated collections, albeit a lesser sum per household. Solid Waste would also need some capital infusion to expand services for a larger customer base.

A management audit recommends increasing GSWA rates to meet significant financial obligations, and that may still be necessary even with mandatory trash collection in place. However, mandated collection does create a more stable customer base size and efficient system, and Guam is one of a few jurisdictions that does not mandate waste collection, according to the audit.

Outgoing Sen. Kelly Marsh, who leads the legislative committee on parks, said the most universal complaint on Guam is perhaps about the health hazards and unsightliness of illegal dumping.

"That is the very reason why I wrote Public Law 35-56 that authorizes the Island Beautification Task Force to tackle illegal dumping. It was important to me to have relevant agency heads gather regularly to review, research and coordinate governmental solutions to illegal dumping," Marsh said during a December hearing.

This fiscal year, $1.3 million from the Recycling Revolving Fund was granted to mayors to clean up village junk, she added.

"I would much rather see that $1.3 million going toward supporting sustainable recycling or zero-waste businesses that provide jobs, and industries that keep both our economy and our environment strong," Marsh said.

Addressing illegal dumping would likely need a multi-pronged approach and changes in attitude and behavior among residents, but Marsh said she supports mandated collections, with the caveat that it must come alongside other approaches as well.

Outgoing Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee said she supports Adelup's push for universal trash collection, but "a lot of work will have to be done to ensure GovGuam isn't forcing our neediest residents to pay a bill they cannot afford." She said a life line rate similar to telephone services should be explored along with such a policy.

Sen. Jose Terlaje, who was reelected, echoed the concern for a life line rate, as did Sen.-elect Christopher Duenas, who said mandated collections is an interesting approach, but there may be other initiatives to explore as well.

Terlaje said the government needs to be mindful of adding mandated expenses at this time, referring to economic challenges created by the pandemic. Sen. James Moylan, who retained his seat at the Legislature, also cautioned against mandating trash collection as families face financial constraints without new federal aid.

"While I agree that increased participation in the trash collection program will result in reducing our littering problem, at what costs will it come?" Moylan said.

At the same time, the senator said he does not support increasing rates for those already in the program to offset the deficiency from those not participating in collection services. Moylan said he would personally request more discussion to identify a middle ground and alternatives, "and to do soon, as this is a pressing issue."

Sen. Mary Torres and Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, who were reelected, and Sen.-elect Frank Blas Jr. also wanted additional discussion and input.

"While I, like many, support a mandatory trash collection policy — lawmakers will need to evaluate how this expansion to Solid Waste's customer base will be funded as well as the impact to ratepayers before proceeding," Torres said.