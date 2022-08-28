Lawmakers spent hours Friday questioning health officials on needs and priorities, as they consider amendments to the fiscal year 2023 budget bill that would appropriate additional funding for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority and Department of Public Health and Social Services.

GMHA and DPHSS officials were brought in to the Guam Congress Building Friday afternoon to discuss specialty care physicians and capital project priorities for the public hospital.

Current funding amendments propose to utilize fiscal year 2022 surplus revenues to support health-related initiatives: $5 million each to GMHA and DPHSS for hiring specialty care physicians, and $10 million for the renovation of the labor and delivery ward at GMHA.

Sen. Telo Taitague said there is only about $20 million in excess General Fund revenue available from fiscal year 2022, with two more months left in the fiscal year and shortfalls expected in special funds. Shortfalls may need to be addressed by the General Fund.

Taitague had stated before Friday that perhaps the surplus should be used to address other GMHA facilities identified as urgent based on the 2020 assessment from the Army Corps of Engineers.

During Friday's discussion, GMHA Administrator Lillian Perez Posadas stated, repeatedly, that her priority would be the hospital's electrical panel.

"In my responsibility of the whole hospital, it would be the electrical panel. Because that's going to benefit the whole hospital and not just one section. ... I know several years ago when we appeared before this Legislature, when we were defending our budget, we mentioned the electrical panel was a priority. And it still is a priority," Perez-Posadas told Taitague, who had asked which area the administrator would address with more funding.

GMHA attempted to obtain federal grant funding to address their electrical panel, their sub panel and generator, but was unsuccessful.

William Kando, associate administrator of operations, told lawmakers Friday that they had the project valued at $15 million. That included an indirect cost rate at 20%, but a recent cost estimate, without the indirect cost rate, is $12.5 million, according to Kando.

"The grant was rejected because it was a very competitive grant. We just didn't have the opportunity this time around to be successful with that grant program. But they are encouraging us to communicate with them in the month of October to give us more information on why we didn't win out this time. And appropriations were limited as well. So, we're still in the game, and of course, we're looking for other opportunities to do the project, if not in its whole, in phases," Kando said.

The Army Corps of Engineers' 2020 assessment report on GMH estimated that it would cost $761 million to repair the infrastructure of the existing facility. Kando said the labor and delivery ward is mentioned in the assessment because the Army Corps of Engineers was provided designs of a planned family birth center.

"We wanted to let them know that this was another potential project ... but it wasn't identified by them as a major life safety issue. Although, they understood and documented why we need to upgrade the utility, the HVAC system hospital wide, which included all (maternal and child health) units. So, parts of that assessment does include the maternal and child health units, but not particularly focused on us doing the family birth center," Kando said.

He added later that GMHA is trying to roll out improvement projects in a priority matter and in a way that doesn't disrupt patient care.

Urgent funding can come from ARP

Sen. James Moylan, who is a sponsor to the amendment that would provide funding for the renovation, said killing the amendment would not get urgent funding for priority projects at the hospital, and the quickest way they could get funding for those projects is through American Rescue Plan funding from the governor.

"This money we're looking at for the L & D, if it's available after the audit ... it may just be a few million dollars or maybe a little bit more, we're just trying to prioritize that at this time. ... This isn't until way after the election," Moylan said.

Perez-Posadas said she would circle back to the Department of Administration about ARP funding, as there are some restrictions. Moylan noted that the governor wants to utilize ARP funding for a new hospital.

"If we're going to tell the federal government we want to build a new hospital ... why can't we tell the federal government, 'Hey, I just want so many million to fix my panel. ... I want to do these different things,'" Moylan said.

Moylan attempted to call into the session hall Dr. Thomas Shieh, who has been a vocal advocate of ward renovations and staunch critic of its delay. Taitague objected, arguing that panel members already included GMHA officials who could answer questions.

A vote was held and Moylan's motion failed.

There have been past attempts to fund the renovation of the labor and delivery ward through a line of credit, a revolving loan fund and/or a direct loan.

But, for this initiative, the U.S. Department of Agriculture required interim financing before it would commit to refinancing $9.2 million for a lower-interest loan. GEDA had been in discussion with the Bank of Guam, but the bank reportedly asked for additional reassurances that did not comply with the law authorizing the financing.

GMHA did not proceed with the loan in light of plans to build a new hospital. Perez-Posadas said they could work again with GEDA but they are not pursuing the initiative at the moment. Architectural and engineering for labor and delivery ward renovations cost shy of $900,000, but that plan is now expired, according to Kando.

While there was a lot of discussion on capital improvement projects Friday, the amendment currently before lawmakers is the funding for specialty care physicians at GMHA and DPHSS.

This amendment and others are being tackled on the eve of budget talks, as the Legislature has until Aug. 31 to pass a budget bill.

"Please my colleagues, let's focus on hopefully completing everything Monday," appropriations chair Sen. Joe San Agustin said before gaveling the Legislature into recess for the weekend.