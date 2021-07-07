After a discussion on a proposal wanting to streamline the adoption process on Guam ended with the bill pushing forward last week, lawmakers then turned their attention to related legislation Tuesday, Bill 109-36.

The bill inserts adoption agencies into the chain of custody for infants relinquished under the Newborn Infant Safe Haven Act.

The Newborn Infant Safe Haven Act allows a mother to relinquish her infant child to an authorized safe haven, such as a hospital, without it being considered abuse or neglect.

Bill 109 would allow a mother to relinquish custody of the child to emergency medical service personnel, if she calls 911 and stays with the infant until personnel arrive, instead of having to bring the baby to a safe haven facility.

Related legislation, Bill 108-36, inserts adoption agencies into the adoption process, and significant discussion on the bill was dedicated to the regulation of these agencies, before lawmakers ultimately forwarded the bill for later voting.

On Tuesday, lawmakers debated an amendment to Bill 109, which would make it optional, instead of mandatory, for Child Protective Services to contact an adoption agency to take physical custody of the infant, given that other parameters are met. CPS takes custody of the infant if no agency is identified.

Sen. Telo Taitague introduced the amendment, but it failed to gather enough votes to pass.

A subsequent amendment was introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje, which would remove a mandate for a hospital to transfer physical custody of a relinquished infant to an adoption agency identified by CPS.

Terlaje said she believed CPS needed the discretion to decide on the child's placement based on the circumstances presented to them.

Sen. Mary Torres said the screening of adoption homes is always done by a social worker and the legal custody of the child is always with CPS. Physical custody and legal custody are two different things, she said.

Terlaje's amendment also failed.

Like Bill 108, Bill 109 managed to push forward and is waiting for a vote.