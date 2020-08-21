The level of funding the Guam Department of Education might need to meet the maintenance of effort requirement of federal money received through the CARES Act is estimated to be about $224 million – about $15 million more than what is identified in the current version of the fiscal year 2021 budget bill.

Failing to meet the maintenance of effort requirement may jeopardize access to the federal funding.

Guam received about $54 million in total funding as part of the Education Stabilization Fund from the CARES Act. About $41.5 million was awarded to GDOE as the state education agency, to support school safety and distance learning for both public and private schools. The remaining award, about $12.5 million, was allotted to the governor to further distance learning for the island.

GDOE has already obligated a small portion of funding to purchase safety supplies, and a potential penalty of failing the requirement is the full refunding of federal moneys.

Uncertainty with what might happen to the funding also impacts whether GDOE might want to freeze additional CARES Act spending, which would affect their ability to purchase school supplies and equipment for distance learning.

Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said Wednesday that the requirement also applies to the governor's allotment of funding.

'I must have missed it'

Lawmakers have been discussing the GDOE chapter of the budget bill for about two days and while some said they were hearing about the ramifications of failing to meet the fund requirements for the first time, the department had informed certain lawmakers of the requirement – and has talked publicly about what might happen if the the rule was not met – since the funds were approved.

"For me, I must have missed it. We've had hearings before, but the ramifications and the impact is new for me to understand," said Vice Speaker Telena Nelson on Thursday. Nelson leads the legislative committee on education.

She has written to the U.S. Department of Education for clarification, guidelines and potential impacts.

"I'm hoping whatever savings we find in this budget, it goes directly to education," Nelson added.

The maintenance of effort requirement is essentially the average of state support provided in the last three fiscal years preceding the enactment of the CARES Act – between fiscal years 2017 and 2019 – for elementary, secondary and higher education. This requirement applies to fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

The act does not define "support," but guidance from the U.S. Department of Education indicates that states must include funds provided through principal funding methods, be consistent from year to year, and be based on adequate documentation that substantiates the level of support states used in making their requirement calculations.

For higher education, the state must also include need-based financial aid.

A state may choose to establish its support level solely on funding provided through primary funding formulae. It can also choose to include categorical support not provided through those primary methods, such as funding under state auspices for nonappropriated support specifically for education expenditures and interest or earnings received from state endowments pledged to elementary and secondary education. States may also choose to base it on data provided for other purposes.

State support can be measured on either an aggregate or per-student basis, or full-time-equivalent enrollment basis for higher education.

There may be some wiggle room for interpretation on "support," but in terms of prior appropriations to GDOE, that averages to about $224 million for the three fiscal years. Charter schools, which service public school students, add another $10.7 million. For the University of Guam, the average is about $37 million and about $19.5 million for the Guam Community College.

USDOE will begin collecting a state's baseline maintenance of effort data in September, and data supporting fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 levels of support about 90 days after the end of each year.

There may be some leeway, however.

The CARES Act allows for waiver of the requirement for the purpose of relieving fiscal burdens on states that have experienced "precipitous decline" of financial resources. GDOE has already requested guidance on how it might proceed with the waiver request.

"They don't define 'precipitous,' it says they will look at it for its plain meaning," Fernandez said Wednesday. "So we'll have to figure that out and get guidance from them."

However, review of waiver requests won't take place until the end of fiscal 2021, so that it gains a full understanding of the economic impact of COVID-19 on state revenues and funding decisions.

"There is a process we would have to go through to determine the MOE or request a waiver. Because it involves your decision-making as well as the governor's funding, I'm going to ask that we at least work together to figure out whether there is a common metric that we can agree on to make our best argument or that we jointly request a waiver and make as good an argument as possible," Fernandez told lawmakers Thursday.