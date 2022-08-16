The Guam Legislature spent Monday afternoon discussing educator pay raises as it moved to complete discussions on Chapter I of the fiscal year 2023 budget act, general provisions. Sen. Frank Blas Jr. peppered Department of Administration Director Edward Birn with questions about the execution of the pay raises.

Birn said the Educator Pay Plan was established under the Guam Competitive Wage Act of 2014 but Blas pointed to Section 18 of the Miscellaneous Appropriations chapter in the fiscal 2022 budget law, which allocated $100,000 to fund a pay study. A final, implementable plan was to be submitted by the governor to the speaker no later than Sept. 30, with the implementation of salary increases to be effective on June 30, 2023, unless disapproved or amended.

That didn't happen, however. Instead, the governor approved DOA salary adjustment recommendations after the completion of the Teacher Pay Study, which became effective May 23.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"You do know, right, that Public Law 36-54 (the fiscal 2022 budget act) had amended the Competitive Wage Act of 2014?" Blas asked Birn, who disagreed with that interpretation.

"The administration went ahead and did the pay raises despite what the law says," Blas added.

Sen. Tony Ada had also inquired about pay raises in session, and by Monday afternoon, Adelup had responded to their comments.

"In legislative session today, Senators Tony Ada and Frank Blas criticized (Birn) and the Guam Department of Education and the authority of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for implementing a pay raise for teachers over one year earlier than the Legislature believed was possible," the governor's office stated. "For decades, DOA has been authorized under Guam law to administratively assess and update government pay schedules, without further review or approval by the Legislature. Prior to this administration, the last pay plans implemented were similarly administratively ordered by Republican Gov. Eddie Calvo in 2014, also without legislative approval. Senators Tony Ada and Frank Blas want to revert to the 2014 Pay Plan and delay this timely, critical, and legal measure instead of paying our teachers the wages that they deserve today."

Adelup added that it was unbelievable for any sitting senator to threaten to defund overdue updates to the Educator Pay Plan.

Blas said in session that Monday's discussion would not have happened "if the law was followed."

"No, don't say I'm not going to give the teachers – if the law was followed the way it's supposed to have been followed, this conversation would not be happening," Blas said when Birn asked if he would not grant teachers pay raises.

While DOA made recommendations for pay adjustments, DOA does not pay teachers, they are paid by GDOE, according to Birn. American Rescue Plan funding was used to pay teacher raises, and that source is permitted up to Sept. 30, or the end of the fiscal year.

Pay raises for teachers in fiscal 2023 are estimated to cost about $26 million and are folded into GDOE's proposed appropriation, based on the existing budget bill.

Lawmakers are expected to return tomorrow for amendments on Chapter I. Education agencies, including GDOE, are in Chapter II of the budget bill.