Lawmakers hear bills to amend RISE Act

Only one man appeared at a public hearing Wednesday to testify on proposed amendments to the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, known as the RISE Act, and no one appeared in person Thursday to testify on a similar measure, but that doesn't mean stakeholders haven't been weighing in on the issue.

Lawmakers reported they have heard repeatedly from residents about RISE Act payments.

The RISE Act is the legislation behind the local stimulus program promising a one-time benefit of $800 and $1,600, for single and joint tax filers, respectively. The law caps the program at $30 million.

Sens. James Moylan, Chris Duenas and Tony Ada sponsored Bill 75-36 in March, which raises the individual payout to $1,000 and grants $2,000 for joint filers.

According to Moylan, 18 statements of testimony were collected over the weekend from residents recommending improvements to the law, and a petition has been circulated with more than 500 signatures supporting payout increases.

The RISE Act excluded local and federal government employees and retirees who were also active employees in 2020, but the governor, through executive order, expanded eligibility to everyone in late May, reworking the program into the All RISE program.

Despite the expansion, the $30 million cap remains. The governor has said she believes All RISE should be able to meet the people's needs.

On Wednesday, lawmakers heard from Adam Drilon, a military veteran, who said payments under the All RISE program should be sufficient and equally distributed, and that there should be no cap limiting the payments.

"The governor should have signed into executive order breaking whatever cap was initially on the funds, just like she signed an executive order to change the original RISE Act to now include local and federal government workers and retirees on the list of people to get paid," Drilon said, adding that he did not believe the governor should have signed the order, because government workers "never lost their jobs."

By not removing the cap and including more people in the pool of eligible recipients, The governor would essentially be saying that not every individual and family deserves to get paid out of the All RISE program, Drilon said.

"A first come, first served basis? Are you kidding me? You might as well throw your people in a cage and ask them to fight and kill each other, and the ones left standing get paid," he said.

Bill 75 would lift the cap by $7.5 million, not remove it entirely. But a substitute version should include amendments to remove certain requirements, extend timelines and increase the budget of the program to assure no qualified resident is denied payment, Drilon said.

Bill 164-36 from Speaker Therese Terlaje, sponsored by Moylan and Sen. Joe San Agustin, also removes the cap and extends timelines.

Bill 164 does not include increased payouts but the speaker said she supports the concept. The bill was heard Thursday. There was no testimony from the public but San Agustin said he knew many supported the bill.

Sen. Telo Taitague supported Bill 164, but noted that the Legislature did not have authority in this case.

"We have to also be real here. That this money is at the discretion of the governor," Taitague said.

The RISE Act is among those measures that utilize or prioritize federal COVID-19 aid funding to support local programs.

But as the attorney general opined, prevailing law states that the Legislature has no authority to re-appropriate funding directly granted to GovGuam by Congress, when the funding completely supports a specific purpose without the need for local funding, and when the funding does not provide for local legislative control.

Presumably, RISE Act payments will be made using federal American Rescue Plan moneys granted to GovGuam.

In her executive order creating the All RISE program, the governor noted that the Legislature did not have authority over ARP funding, but she nonetheless believed that the purpose and intent of the RISE Act is consistent with the goals of her administration.

But the governor did have concerns with excluding government workers, and included them when ordering the All RISE program.

Taitague said the Legislature needs to be realistic and "continue to call on the governor to utilize the funding - the $600 million that was sent to Guam - to help the people of Guam, to help our businesses on Guam, to recover."

Duenas said the problem is that the governor has referred repeatedly to the original RISE Act.

"That the cap that exists within the original RISE Act constrains her by law and that the issues therein on the application process are also in effect by law," Duenas said.

He added that he is receptive to the amendments in Bill 164 because the governor's executive order doesn't include "what would be needed to fulfill the mission of the executive order."

But at the same time, Duenas said, he feels Bill 164 is unnecessary, as the amendments in the bill could be included in Bill 75, unless there are lawmakers who "don't see the wisdom" in debating the raising of payouts proposed in Bill 75.

The speaker said during a rules committee meeting that if Bill 75 and Bill 164 are reported out of committee by the time session begins, she would like to make a motion to place them on the session agenda.