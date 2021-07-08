Lawmakers hear input on proposed replacement to arbitration law

A full panel of individuals, and dozens more waiting their turn outside the hearing hall, arrived to testify Wednesday during the first public hearing on Bill 112-36, the controversial proposed replacement to Guam's Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act.

Also known as the Medical Malpractice Pre-Trial Screening Act, Bill 112 would replace the current mandatory arbitration process with a confidential pretrial screening process before a magistrate judge. Arbitration and mediation are still options during the screening process.

The bill intends to address situations where people who believe they have been harmed by medical negligence can seek some level of justice. The current process with its mandatory arbitration can cost tens of thousands of dollars, a price that is out of reach for many people, according to supporters of the bill. They also argue that arbitration costs deter patients from pursuing legitimate claims.

Most states have some form of pre-lawsuit mediation, screening or review in malpractice cases, but none require as stringent an arbitration requirement as Guam.

However, since its introduction, the medical community has vehemently opposed Bill 112, arguing that it would adversely impact health care on island.

"This bill was meant to correct an injustice, a glaring hole in our law that has been laid plain before us," said Speaker Therese Terlaje, the main sponsor of the bill, during her opening remarks. "It was not meant to attack anyone or to demonstrate a lack of gratitude for our heroes during the pandemic, and I mean no disrespect to health care providers. I ask you humbly to work with me on a solution so that we are not a community divided, where justice is only for the wealthy."

Lawmakers heard initially from Walter Duenas, who supported Bill 112 due to alleged negligence he experienced with his child's treatment, and from Ken Leon-Guerrero, who also supported the bill. Both men stated mandated arbitration was cost-prohibitive if they needed to seek accountability.

Leon-Guerrero said it's known that there are good doctors and bad doctors, a point driven home to him in 2014, when he tried to discuss payment for an elective surgery with his doctor after he lost his insurance.

"He told me very flatly, 'This is a business, not a charity,'" Leon-Guerrero said. "We have to look at this bill in that context, because the medical business is a business ... In any other business on the island, if there is a situation, the patient or the customer has legal recourse. Health care is the one area where legal recourse does not exist."

A different doctor in 2020 would tell Leon-Guerrero that the surgery would have put him in a diaper for life. If he had proceeded with the surgery the first time, he would not have had the "tens of thousands of dollars it would have taken to file a claim."

Carla Haddock, a local nurse, read from the testimony of Mariana Leon Guerrero Cook-Huynh, a family medicine doctor.

Cook-Huynh said her concerns with Bill 112 were not due to fears of being sued, but because she is worried she will not have the resources or specialists available to offer appropriate care for her patients.

"Local providers often have to work outside of their scope of expertise for the sake of the patient because we are lacking so many specialists on island. We take that risk because it is what our patients need and they often cannot afford to go off island for specialty care. There are visiting specialists like Dr. Greigh Hirata (Maternal Fetal Medicine) who has already written a statement that he will no longer see patients on Guam if Bill 112-36 passes," Cook-Huynh wrote. "As a provider who manages high-risk OB including 50% of the uninsured and limited insurance patients on island, this is very concerning. This population would not be able to seek off island care if they had a high risk condition requiring Maternal Fetal Medicine consult."

The public hearing continued past press time, but even weeks before it was set to begin, a lot of testimony was already submitted to the speaker's office. A significant amount is from health care providers opposing Bill 112.

However, Lisa Natividad, a social worker, counselor, and marriage and family therapist, as well as a professor at the University of Guam, submitted testimony supporting Bill 112.

"As a social work educator, professional competency is at the core of what we teach," Natividad wrote.

"In line with the commitment to competency, practitioners should be able to reflect and only practice within their scope of competence. This is a very basic and standard rule in the healing arts. Why would a medical practitioner provide services that are not within the scope of their training and expertise? ... If our medical professionals are saying that this is a condition of practicing on Guahan, then they are consciously taking on increased liability that is irresponsible. That is a personal choice on their part that has the potential to harm their patients," she added.

Additional public hearings for Bill 112 are expected. One is planned for July 12. Terlaje said additional dates will be announced soon.