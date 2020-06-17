Lawmakers heard two bills proposed by the governor on Monday. One measure, Bill 275-35, would prohibit parole for people who committed violent crimes, and include third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a violent crime.

Currently, the offender must serve 85% of their sentence before they can be released on parole.

The other measure, Bill 278-35, bars plea agreements unless the prosecution can show evidence that a victim has been notified of their rights and has been consulted about the plea bargain.

John Morrison, an alternate public defender, said he opposed Bill 275 because there is value in the parole process, as it gives something for potential parolees to prepare for and it gives the parole board the ability to assess the individual for release.

"I believe that there is some benefit for having somebody go through the process. If all things are working correctly it means the individual has served 85% of their sentence, they've been meeting with their parole officer at (the Department of Corrections) throughout their sentence and they have a plan for the person's release. DOC knows where this person's going to be residing. They know if they have job prospects," Morrison said.

In terms of Bill 278, Morrison said the measure was unlikely to affect the clients his office represents, but noted that there is already concerted effort to notify victims about plea agreements.

"It's the second question that comes up (in court) every time we do a plea agreement," he said.

Morrison also applauded the Office of the Attorney General for launching a victim notification system.

He said Bill 278 appears to add an obligation that he's already seen in his everyday practice.