Lawmakers hear testimony on bill expanding assisted living options

Lawmakers heard a number of concerns about the elderly care situation on Guam during a public hearing Friday on legislation intending to add local options for assisted living.

Bill 341-36, from Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Sabina Flores and Telo Taitague, would remove the specific "nursing home" terminology in law and replace it with the broader term "assisted living facilities." The new term incorporates nursing homes and "residential care facilities," which would be new to the law, but is not limited to those facilities.

"In other jurisdictions, there exists multiple assisted living options. As Guam’s population continues to age, it is imperative that the government of Guam establish the regulatory framework for multiple types of assisted living facilities in an effort to provide more options and quality care of all types for Manåmko’ who need it," the bill stated within its legislative intent.

Kate Kiesling, the acting administrator for St. Dominic's Senior Care Home in Barrigada Heights, said Guam law is not only outdated, it neglects to acknowledge the true needs of elder residents and the different criteria of care needed for them.

"There's one nursing home on Guam, which serves as a catchall for that continuum of care. This means that residents we could admit are anywhere from high functioning ... down to the level of hospice. This is unheard of in the mainland because of the criteria of each of the settings. At St. Dominic's, we are expected to meet the needs of the entire manåmko’ population because there's no other option," Kiesling said.

There are now more elder residents needing care on island, and they are also more sickly compared to decades ago, she added.

St. Dominic's used to see more referrals from the community. Now, 92% of the facility's referrals come from island hospitals, according to Kiesling. These patients cannot be appropriately discharged home because they require 24/7 nursing care and supervision.

"Simply changing the terminology from 'nursing home' to 'assisted living' does not solve our care crises on island for our manåmko’. It does not solve our caregiver shortage we're also seeing and the number of families unfit or who refuse to care for their elders," Kiesling said.

"The hospitals are at capacity and the only long-term care facility, which is St. Dominic's, equipped to handle the level of care required for these patients, we can't admit them. Elders either do not have the savings for long-term care or (the Medically Indigent Program) won't approve them for either financial or medical criteria," she added.

According to, Kiesling, MIP, an insurance program funded by the local government, needs to expand coverage to custodial care.

"Assisted living and nursing homes are not interchangeable. There are different sets of regulations and rules for each of the environments. ... The solution to the elder care crisis on Guam is to create regulation for the echelons of care and expand coverage," Kiesling said.

Fernando Esteves, the deputy director of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, said there may be opportunities for federal assistance through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. While GHURA did not testify in opposition or support of Bill 341, Esteves did levy one concern.

"The definitions proposed in the legislation may not be consistent with the project types that HUD can assist with," Esteves said.

The bill would also affect licensing, as the Department of Public Health and Social Services would no longer license nursing homes specifically, but assisted living facilities, as defined in the bill.

Charlene San Nicolas, senior citizens administrator for DPHSS, said the bill will require further research and input from federal partners before it's finalized, noting that the department has received communications indicating that there is a separate licensing division for assisted living outside of the Department of Aging to oversee assisted living facilities.

Moreover, information received from federal authorities shows that the majority of states evaluated did not place assisted living facilities under the health department, according to San Nicolas.

DPHSS also wanted clarity on a provision in the bill that required DPHSS to submit "recommendations of maximizing funding support in the operation of Assisted Living Facilities by any and all existing appropriate funding support sources."

Terlaje said it took her "a long time" reading testimonies to "figure out what was the objection" to the bill.

"Now I think I understand," the speaker said Friday morning. "The intent of the bill was to expand the terminology used on Guam in our law so the entire continuum of care would be regulated by (DPHSS)," she said.

The bill's aim is to expand, not limit, what DPHSS could license, according to the speaker.

"I think by using the term 'assisted living,' we have used a term that narrows the scope, ... I think I understand that and thank you for pointing that out and I am going to do my best to fix this," Terlaje added.

"Assisted living" was intended to be a broad term and not to detract from the current work with regard to elder care, Terlaje said. The other intent was to "hopefully" get MIP to cover any type of senior care without exception, she added.

"I can see now that we need to change the terms if we're going to be consistent with HUD, consistent with the terms used in other places," Terlaje said.