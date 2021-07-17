Lawmakers hold hearing for judge nominee

Alberto Tolentino received overwhelming support from colleagues for his nomination to become the latest trial judge for the Superior Court of Guam.

Tolentino was nominated by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in March and, if confirmed by the Legislature, he will be filling the seat left behind by former Superior Court Judge Anita Sukola, who retired in late March.

His admission would come at a critical moment for the Judiciary of Guam, which is addressing a backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sukola's departure required cases to be appointed to magistrate judges, who also are tasked with conducting pretrial criminal and civil proceedings, according to Chief Justice Phillip Carbullido of the Supreme Court of Guam.

Tolentino's confirmation, and subsequent supervision of court cases, might also be critical for Bill 112-36, the proposed replacement to the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act.

When the chief justice spoke about the court's caseload, he also spoke with regard to whether the Judiciary had the resources to carry out the mandates of the bill.

Bill 112 would establish a pretrial screening process before a magistrate judge in lieu of mandated arbitration as currently required by law. Carbullido said additional education and training would be needed for the magistrate judges.

During his confirmation hearing Friday, Tolentino was asked by Sen. Telo Taitague whether he would seek assistance from other judges if he ever came upon a case he was not familiar with during his time as a magistrate judge.

Tolentino said he believed it was important to get some information from other judges. He added that he found himself performing his own research on legal matters, and he had peers or mentors - other judges - that he could "bounce off" questions or ideas.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said lawmakers don't expect judicial nominees to have practiced in every field, but she also wanted to know if Tolentino had practiced procurement law, product liability cases or class-action lawsuits - cases that she considered complex.

Tolentino said all judicial officers have an obligation to be competent in the matters they are presiding over.

"No judge ever knows everything about a case. ... Part of it is the education you receive from the lawyers themselves as they are zealously, but ethically, advocating on the part of their clients. Part of it comes from your own research," Tolentino said. "I enjoy the research aspect of it."

Tolentino also was asked other questions as part of the hearing, including whether his family had any business interest that could pose a conflict. He said the only one would be his wife's private business. He indicated he has no financial interest in any business himself.