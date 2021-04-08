Two lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow the transmission of electronic prescriptions for controlled substances directly from prescribers to pharmacies - an accommodation sorely needed for those whose serious health issues may be exacerbated by the current manual process.

Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Telena Nelson introduced Bill 110-36 on Wednesday. The measure specifically authorizes e-prescriptions for Schedule II, III, IV or V substances and sets guidelines for transmission. Schedule III, IV or V substances may also be dispensed through oral prescriptions under the bill.

E-prescriptions are already used on Guam but not for more potent drugs, such as opioids and other highly regulated scheduled substances. Current law requires that patients obtain a physical copy of the prescription and present it at the pharmacy.

A press release from the speaker's office stated that physicians have testified about challenges that patients who are frail and physically ill experience with the current process.

Nurse Practitioner Lauren Cabrera brought up the issue during a hearing last year. Guam laws and rules needed to catch up with what had become the standard in other jurisdictions, she told the Post in December 2020.

Cabrera, on Wednesday, said the bill is "fantastic news."

"Patients in pain, especially cancer and end of life patients, will now benefit from a drastic improvement to their quality of life through increased access to their medications required to keep them free of pain and suffering," she said. "I know many of my patients and colleagues will be so relieved to hear this. Beyond patient convenience, this will also benefit healthcare providers by allowing us to focus our time on helping patients rather than coordinating paper prescriptions for controlled substances."

The Centers of Medicare and Medicaid have mandated e-prescription for scheduled substances under the Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. Implementation took place this year, but enforcement will not occur until Jan. 1, 2022.

"The restriction against sending prescriptions electronically for more highly regulated medications is no longer effective in combating prescription misuse; it only makes it difficult for patients in pain to obtain their medication," Terlaje stated in her release.

Electronic prescriptions will also help pharmacies, the Department of Public Health and Social Services and other physicians increase monitoring, helping to reduce and prevent the abuse of controlled substances, according to Terlaje.

Bill 110-36 is supported by Public Health. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration provided recommendations, she said.

"In the midst of a drug crisis, we must put every tool available in the hands of professionals to help prevent addiction, yet increase access to care for those in need," Terlaje stated.

The bill also includes new language to regulate prescriptions for drug detoxification or maintenance treatment.

However, it also prevents pharmacists from filling prescriptions after seven days and removes language that allows refills after seven days for prescriptions submitted within the seven days. Prescriptions for Schedule III or IV substances cannot be refilled more than five times under Bill 110.