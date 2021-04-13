Speaker Therese Terlaje, Sen. Telo Taitague and several other lawmakers have introduced the Medical Malpractice Pre-Trial Screening Act, the anticipated replacement to the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act.

Malpractice claimants and critics of current law argue that it bars access to the courts and makes pursuing medical malpractice claims prohibitively expensive.

"We have listened carefully, and the majority of senators recognize change is needed to fully protect patients, and that change can be made while still protecting our good doctors and specialists against frivolous claims," Speaker Terlaje stated in a release.

Bill 112-36, the Pre-Trial Screening Act, essentially mirrors Bill 430-35, legislation introduced at the tail end of the prior term, following three oversight hearings, which included discussions with malpractice claimants or their families, doctors and lawyers.

A version of Bill 430 was expected to return in the 36th Legislature but at the time of introduction, it was co-sponsored by just Terlaje and Taitague.

Now, 10 other senators have backed Bill 112, which according to Taitague, represents months of research and discussions with malpractice victims, health care providers and medical malpractice insurance providers.

"Following three oversight hearings, introduction of Bill 430-35 in the previous term, and follow-up discussions with stakeholders, Sen. Taitague and I have been working diligently, to consider alternative pre-trial procedures used in other jurisdictions to draft viable and balanced legislation for Guam that takes physician concerns into account yet provides some justice for those patients who cannot afford arbitration," Terlaje stated.

David Lubofsky, one of the individuals to raise concerns with Guam's mandatory medical malpractice arbitration law, said Bill 112 represented major health consumer protection legislation. Lubofsky began challenging current law and pursuing amendments following the death of his son, Asher.

"This bill is not a full repeal in purpose, it is a compromise that will protect us while improving medical care. It also protects doctors from frivolous lawsuits and protects their reputations. This bill is not about Asher, my son, it is about the next loved one that I do not want to see hurt or killed through the apathy that is a product of medical professionals not being held accountable," Lubofsky said.

Bill 430 and Bill 112 are essentially the same with some language changes.

Under Bill 112, medical malpractice claims either at the Superior Court of Guam or the District Court of Guam are to go through an outlined pre-trial screening procedure. The case will initially be sealed and referred to a magistrate judge, who is tasked with deciding whether the appropriate standard of care was applied, among other issues.

If the magistrate judge finds appropriate care was not applied and that the conduct alleged was a factor in causing damages to the claimant, the judge will then set a monetary settlement value on the claim. This opinion will be sealed for 30 days, but the court can order the opinion sealed temporarily or permanently upon agreement by the parties "if a trial is not pursued."

Within the 30 days, either party can pursue trial in court.

There are some changes with the application of arbitration and mediation.

Both Bill 430 and Bill 112 allow parties to submit their dispute to arbitration or mediation, but Bill 112 adds language that references the screening proceedings and allows parties to submit a motion to hold the proceedings while they arbitrate or mediate, rather than do so whenever. Taitague said this was to avoid practices between providers and patients, in which services are conditional upon a contract that locks them into arbitration if a dispute arises.

Arbitration decisions shall be final and binding.

The threshold with the small claims exemption was also doubled, going from $10,000 to $20,000. Any claims within that limit, or any subsequently amended limit, filed to the Small Claims Division can be handled there rather than through the Medical Malpractice Pre-Trial Screening Act.