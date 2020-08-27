Prolonged discussion on the Department of Public Health and Social Services budget drew passionate arguments from Sen. Therese Terlaje, who oversees health matters in the Legislature, and several colleagues as they discussed how to best fill in gaps in the fiscal year 2021 budget bill.

Public Health was short $13 million for operations in the bill compared to the current law and is also shorted on local match funding needed to fully take advantage of federal dollars through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

Discussion on the budget bill continued online on Wednesday with the committee on appropriations.

Terlaje and fellow senators introduced and modified several amendments to help support Medicaid and the Medically Indigent Program, from continuing appropriations to transfer authority, as well as general support to Public Health in the form of appropriations from remaining balances in the Healthy Futures Fund.

Lawmakers also adopted an amendment from Sen. Telo Taitague that allows for continued appropriation of unused $800,000 earmarked for a group foster care home in the fiscal 2020 budget law. This will add to the more than $760,000 set aside for the foster home in the fiscal 2021 budget bill.

Taitague had wanted to also increase charter school funding using some of the fiscal 2021 appropriation for the foster home but Public Health's more recent budget calculations anticipate requiring both sources.

Sen. Mary Torres also introduced an amendment that would increase Public Health's fiscal 2021 appropriation from the Health Future's fund by $1 million.