Lawmakers may decide on fines, curfew

Today, the Legislature will hold session for the first time since Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued her initial executive orders responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the bills anticipated to be placed for debate are measures that institute penalties to individuals caught violating executive orders, and additional emergency powers that allow the governor to establish an islandwide curfew as well as limit residents' movement.

The governor has already announced that she plans to implement checkpoints and an adult curfew to help curb the infection rate on Guam. She later added these actions need legislative approval.

Leon Guerrero did not provide a curfew time during a press briefing Wednesday, but said it will have to match current activities, as The Guam Daily Post inquired about how the curfew would affect businesses such as grocery stores.

The governor said she will need authorization from the Legislature to implement her proposals.

Bill 334-35 would impose penalties on anyone caught violating the governor's executive orders – up to $5,000 in fines and potential jail time. The measure that would grant the governor additional authority is Bill 335-35.

Bill 334 is sponsored by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Amanda Shelton, Régine Biscoe Lee, Kelly Marsh, Jose Terlaje and Joe San Agustin.

Bill 335 is sponsored by Shelton, Barnes, Terlaje, San Agustin and Vice Speaker Telena Nelson.

The bills may change as they are debated.

Sen. James Moylan has announced he would seek an amendment reducing the fine to $500, with escalations for subsequent violations. Jail time should not be an option, he added.

A 1976 decision, Gayle v. the Governor of Guam, out of the District Court of Guam, outlines the role of the Legislature as the holder of the "police power of the state."

The case challenged the late then-Gov. Ricardo Bordallo's authority to impose a curfew following the passing of Supertyphoon Pamela.

"The authority of the governor to promulgate curfew regulations must be delegated to him by statute since the exercise of the inherent police powers of a state rests in its legislature," the decision stated.

But even if the Legislature had granted Bordallo the authority to impose a curfew, the circumstances at the time would not warrant reasonable exercise of that authority, according to the decision.

"Freedom of movement is a fundamental right which may be restricted only where necessary to further the most compelling state interest, and such regulations must be narrowly circumscribed in order to withstand a constitutional challenge for overbreadth and vagueness," it stated.

The situation Guam faces now is far different from that in the wake of Supertyphoon Pamela.

While lawmakers seek to grant the governor additional authority, laws related to public health already exist that might allow a curfew and checkpoints, as long as the executive order is narrowly tailored in the manner outlined in Gayle v. Governor of Guam, said Robert Klitzkie, a former senator and current radio talk show host for the Tall Tales program on The Point station.

The order would need to describe the problem and prescribe a reasonable solution that is the least restrictive means of handling the situation, he added.

"So it might be possible to have a curfew, say in ... some of the more crowded villages. (It) might not be so reasonable in Talofofo," Klitzkie said.

The catch is there is nothing in Chapter 19 of Title 10, Guam law related to emergency health powers that lays out penalties for violating executive orders, he added.

Bill 334 intends to fill that void, but the measure presents serious concerns for Klitzkie.

By creating a measure that imposes penalties on anyone violating an executive order, the governor can essentially decide what actions a person can be punished for, instead of the Legislature, according to Klitzkie.

"I don't think that would pass constitutional muster," he said. "Making the law is a legislative function ... what (Bill 334) does is delegate all of the criminal law-making function to the executive (branch)."

Some lawmakers have offered assistance to the governor in return for support on local initiatives intended to aid Guam residents as health precautions shutter businesses and close off income sources.

"You can be assured that we will answer your call to action on the legislative authority you seek," stated an April 7 joint letter from several lawmakers.

"But while voting on measures desired by our chief executive may demonstrate good faith to our maga'haga and her administration, failing to pass direct assistance to suffering families would be acting in bad faith for the people we all serve," the letter added.

Barnes, Nelson, and Shelton, Lee, Marsh and Terlaje signed the joint letter.

There are myriad bills that promise some sort of aid to Guam residents amid the pandemic, whether in terms of tax rollbacks, expedited tax refunds or direct cash aid.