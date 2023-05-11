While most of the focus of session Wednesday was over a pair of public assistance measures, lawmakers also passed an override of the governor's veto on Bill 13-37.

The measure applies Open Government Law requirements to meetings of the committee overseeing the new medical complex project. It also sought to add representatives from the Guam Legislature, the Guam Medical Society, the Guam Medical Association and the municipal planning councils of impacted villages to that committee.

Bill 13 served as companion legislation to another measure, Bill 12-37, which requires legislative approval of the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government.

The governor vetoed Bill 12 as well, but the Legislature managed an override late last month.

Override attempts were made on Bills 12 and 13 in late March, but were unsuccessful.

Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Chris Barnett, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, Thomas Fisher, Jesse Lujan, William Parkinson, Sabina Perez, Dwayne San Nicolas, Amanda Shelton and Telo Taitague voted for the override.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Roy Quinata and Joe San Agustin opposed the override.

With 12 senators in favor, the bill managed more than the 10 votes needed to pass the override.