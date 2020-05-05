With a 14 to 1 vote, the Guam Legislature has overwhelmingly decided to override the governor's veto of Bill 333-35. The measure intends to establish the rapid and transparent implementation of federal and local assistance programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor vetoed the bill last week. She justified her action by stating that federal funds already come with mandates and tacking on local statutes to do what is already required "should not confuse these processes."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also argued in part that placing additional requirements to use federal funding is an overreach of the Legislature's authority.

The veto drew criticism from Sen. Therese Terlaje, the bill's sponsor, who requested for session to be able to override the veto.

Sen. Amanda Shelton was the sole nay vote Tuesday morning. She had argued that the bill fails to achieve its intent.

"There is no doubt at this point in time there is a lack of trust. This lack of trust does not just cast a veil over our executive branch but extends to us in the Legislature as well. And this lack of trust could not come at a worst time," Shelton said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I read and reread this bill ... I juxtaposed the veto message to the actual bill and the truth is there are inequities that exist in this bill. Please don't misunderstand me. The intent of the bill is good ... the truth is Bill 333 fails to achieve its intent," she added.

Bill 333 is "not rooted in trust" and does not contain the mechanism for transparency, Shelton said. The Legislature cannot add another layer of "obscure transparency" to prevent the government from moving forward, she added.

"The people of Guam trust us to take on these issues ... Is tying the hands of the government at this point the answer for us to achieve true transparency? ... By not overriding this veto, we have the opportunity to press a reset button for our government and our people. Let's press that button and begin to trust one another. We all know the value in transparency. But we cannot legislate it - we cannot legislate trust," the senator said.

Bill 333 attempts to achieve many things. It allows the governor or her designee to hire temporary employees to expedite programs related to the CARES Act, the federal aid package enacted in response to COVID-19.

It also allows the Department of Revenue and Taxation to temporarily deny the renewal of business licenses for owners who don't comply with the governor's executive order to report on layoffs or furloughs.

It also requires the public auditor to conduct semi-annual audits of all expenditures on Guam related to the CARES Act.

As lawmakers debated whether to override the veto, the speaker's office had published the governor's recently submitted expenditure plan for $117 million in CARES Act funding.