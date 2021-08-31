Lawmakers override veto on one bill that amends the RISE Act

Thirteen lawmakers have overridden the governor's veto on one bill amending the RISE Act - Bill 75-36.

Only Sen. Mary Torres voted against the override, all other senators present voted yes. Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes was excused.

An override vote was also held on another Rise Act amendment measure, Bill 164-35, but it failed to gather the ten votes needed to succeed.

Both measures remove the $30 million cap on the initial RISE Act, while Bill 75 increases payouts for individual and joint filers. The bills passed unanimously earlier in August but were vetoed by the governor.

The RISE Act, a product of the 35th Legislature, was not implemented despite being allowed to lapse into law.

Instead, the governor created her own version of the program, called All RISE, because she holds authority over the American Rescue Plan funding that will support RISE payments. She also held a number of concerns with the original RISE Act and the amendments, including eligibility requirements needed to align with federal guidance.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation began accepting All RISE applications today. This program doesn't incorporate the payout changes or cap removal, and is capped at $30 million, just like the RISE Act.

Prior to the vote, Speaker Therese Terlaje, the main sponsor of Bill 164, said All RISE will be a first-come, first-serve program and that is causing anxiety in the community "because there is many in great need of assistance at this time, and there is concern they will be denied when the funding runs out."

Terlaje was sent a photo of DRT last night, and the speaker said a line of cars was already forming.

Overriding the governor's veto will not interfere with the rollout of All RISE today, Terlaje added.

"Instead it will provide a mechanism for those who are turned away and not paid due to the cap or not covered through the governor's All RISE program, which excludes those whose income is nonactive," she said.

While the veto on Bill 75 was overridden, Sen. James Moylan, the main sponsor of the bill, acknowledged during remarks before the vote that the override "may not do much in terms of forcing the governor" to increase payouts or lift the cap, but it would "simply send a strong statement."

"A statement to the executive branch that the legislature branch is a co-equal branch of government and wants to work with the governor in addressing economic recovery," Moylan said. "It also sends out another strong message that ... no qualified resident who applies in a reasonable timeline should be refused the proceeds of the RISE Act. So please raise the cap and let's work together governor."