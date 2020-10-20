Legislation to increase liability under the Government Claims Act, establish additional requirements before implementing raises for board appointees within autonomous agencies, and the confirmation of Arthur San Agustin as the director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services were some of the matters that passed the Legislature on Monday.

But while lawmakers discussed a number of issues this session, Sen. James Moylan expressed concern that the Legislature did not address more critical needs as the island community weathers the pandemic.

Altogether, lawmakers adopted 13 bills Monday. Among them was Bill 2-35, which authorizes school-located vaccination programs in Guam schools and institutions of higher learning.

Bill 372-35, which establishes a task force to explore the feasibility and potential private-public partnership for parametric insurance for the reef and beach of Tumon Bay, also earned majority approval from lawmakers.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, who introduced the bill, stated after the vote that investing in environmental protection would also be an investment into economic protection.

"This measure is part of a larger effort to show that our economic prosperity is tied to a thriving environment. Tumon is the epicenter of tourism precisely because of its bay and reef. Keeping it healthy will ensure it is protected for generations to come," she stated in a release.

Only Moylan voted against Bill 372.

Moylan voices concerns

While the senator said he appreciated some of the bills discussed, in a larger criticism of the October session, Moylan also lamented what he called a lack of "real efforts" to diversify the economy, address job creation and proposals to manage issues created by the pandemic.

He also said he was surprised that none of the bills he introduced, which he said intended to address those concerns, made it to the session agenda despite having gone through public hearings and having finalized committee reports.

"It is unfortunate that politics precedes priorities, especially at a time when our community needs to place economics on the table," Moylan wrote in a release. "As for Bill 372-35 ... while I certainly have no issues with measures addressing the strengthening of our environmental laws, I do have respect for the priorities of this Legislature. This task force could have easily been established through an executive order yet was expedited through this session as if it were critical."

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson was excused from voting this session, as she been called to active-duty in the Guam National Guard.

The bills that passed were:

Bill 2-35: Allows the implementation of school-located vaccination programs.

Bill 90-35: Provides for emergency procurement for threats to the environment, increasing transparency and improving emergency procurement.

Bill 167-35: Renews Guam's Comprehensive Development Plan to encompass principles of sustainability.

Bill 287-35: Expands the Guam Registered Apprenticeship Program, authorizes tax credits for participants and provides work credit for GRAP apprentices.

Bill 306-35: Lifts restrictions relative to controlling the feral pig population and restricting the release of pigs.

Bill 378-35: Establishes a non-expiring Guam ID for senior residents.

Bill 215-35: Increases government liability under the Government Claims Act.

Bill 298-35: Relative to the rehabilitation and improvement of the Harmon Industrial Park.

Bill 369-35: Relative to remote online notarizing.

Bill 360-35: Requires arrival notices and advance presentation of manifest information from incoming vessels, and adds penalties for violations.

Bill 151-35: Requirements for salary adjustments for employees appointed by boards and commissions of autonomous agencies.

Bill 165-35: Relative to retaining screening recommendations for diabetes in Guam's health insurance law.

Bill 372-35: Establishes a task force to explore parametric insurance for the reef and beach of Tumon Bay.