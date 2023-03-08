Lawmakers pass 3 bills

The 37th Guam Legislature unanimously passed the first three measures considered in a regular session of this term Tuesday afternoon.

The last measure debated before voting was Bill 13-37, legislation to apply Open Government Law requirements to meetings of the Guam Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center Committee. The measure also would require audio recordings to be provided to the Office of Public Accountability, as well as other mandates related to documenting those meetings.

Representatives from the Legislature and Municipal Planning Councils of impacted villages, as well as the presidents of the Guam Medical Society and Guam Medical Association, would also be made members of the committee by Bill 13.

"The intent, obviously, is to ensure that the people of Guam, medical providers and the Legislature are informed of the meetings, the actions and the decisions surrounding the design, lease and financing of the proposed medical health care campus," Speaker Therese Terlaje, the bill's author, said during debate on the bill Tuesday morning.

An amendment was added to the measure to require members of the committee to file financial disclosures.

Last week, lawmakers debated Bill 12-37, a measure that would require approval of the Legislature for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government, foreign governments or their subentities.

Lawmakers also considered Bill 10-37, which would allow law enforcement officers, first responders and community organizations to access devices to deliver opioid antagonists.

"We are rushing to save lives by distributing this medication before it is needed in a crisis by our schools, first responders and throughout our community. This bill grants lifesaving capabilities to almost all of us in the community and could be the difference in saving the life of loved ones," Terlaje, the main sponsor of Bill 10, said after its passage Tuesday.

Lawmakers last month met in an emergency session and passed a measure repealing a ban on the open detonation of hazardous materials, after local military officials raised concerns the ban would prohibit the safe disposal of unexploded ordnance found on island.